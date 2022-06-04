Iga Swiatek continues dominance, wins second French Open title

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek won her second French Open title in three years on Saturday following a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff in the final in Paris.

The victory was the 35th in a row for Swiatek, who matched Venus Williams’ mark of consecutive wins — set in 2000.

The native of Poland also became just the fourth woman in the Open era to win multiple French Open titles at age 21 or younger, joining Monica Seles (three), Steffi Graf and Chris Evert. Swiatek, who also won the French Open title in 2020, turned 21 on Tuesday.

Gauff, 18, was bidding for her third career singles title. It was her first Grand Slam final.

–Field Level Media