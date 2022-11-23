Carolina Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov signs 4-year extension

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov signed a four-year, $8 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Kochetkov, 23, is 2-0-2 with one shutout, a 2.00 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in four games this season.

“Pyotr has been extremely solid for both Carolina and Chicago (of the American Hockey League) since coming to North America last season,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. “We believe he has a bright future in our crease, and we’re excited to watch him as he continues to grow as a person and player.”

Kochetkov is 5-0-2 with one shutout, a 2.16 GAA and .909 save percentage in seven career games with Carolina. He was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

