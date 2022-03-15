Houston Rockets owner interested in purchasing UEFA champions Chelsea FC

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is the latest billionaire that has jumped into the running to purchase UEFA Champions League team Chelsea FC.

Earlier this month brought the news that the 2020-2021 winners of the UEFA Champions League title, Chelsea FC, was up for sale. The popular European football club became available due to the continued economic fall out of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Governments around the world have lobbied major sanctions on the Russian government and the billionaire oligarchs who support President Vladimir Putin. Roman Abramovich is one of those oligarchs and he is also the current owner of Chelsea FC.

Tilman Fertitta could be looking to own both the Houston Rockets and Chelsea FC

The United Kingdom has instituted some of the strongest sanctions against wealthy Russians who own businesses in the region, and members of Parliament have been successful in their push for the reputed friend of Putin to give up his ownership of the team.

Over the last few weeks, several sports franchise owners have reportedly stepped forward to show their interest and kick the tires on a possible purchase of the world-renowned soccer team.

Todd Boehly, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the owners of the Chicago Cubs, and Vivek Ranadive, owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, are just a few of the billionaires that have had their names in recent stories about the sale of the English team. Now another NBA team owner is reportedly in the mix for Chelsea FC.

On Monday, UK media outlet Sky News reported that Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is the latest billionaire to be attracted to the idea of owning a Champions League franchise.

“Sky News has learned that Tilman Fertitta, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes magazine at $6.2bn (£4.8bn), is among the parties given access to a data room by the merchant bank overseeing the sale of last season’s Champions League winners.”

It is unclear if Fertitta would be bidding on the club by himself, or as part of a consortium looking to purchase the team. Early reports stated that Abramovich is hoping to get close to $4 billion for Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC championships won: 5 Premier League & 2 UEFA Champions League titles

Abramovich purchased the team in 2003 for 140 million euros. Under his ownership, the team has won five Premier League championships and two UEFA Champions League titles — including in 2021.