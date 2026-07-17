Rebel’s Romance, the most successful horse ever to wear the Godolphin blue, has officially been retired.

It marks the end of an absolutely jaw-dropping horse racing career.

Spanning seven seasons, the son of Dubawi racked up 22 wins-nine of them at the absolute highest level, including the Dubai Sheema Classic, the Champions & Chater Cup, and two legendary editions of the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

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Rebel’s Romance Retires Having Won 22 Races and Over £12m in Prize Money

The 8yold Rebel’s Romance called time on his career having won 22 of his 32 races and winning a staggering £12,212,756 in total prize money.

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His first win came back in October on the AW at Newcastle in a Novice Stakes race worth just £3,428.57.

But he went onto win 21 more times, including nine Group One races.

While his last win was at Newmarket on July 9, 2026 at Newmarket in the G2 Princess Of Wales’s Stakes (watch below).

Rebel’s Romance was ridden by William Buick in 27 of his 32 races.

Plus he won at 14 different tracks in six different countries.

Rebel’s Romance Career In Numbers

Age: 8 (when retired, 2026)

Runs: 32

Wins: 22

Group One Wins: 9

Career Winnings: £12,212,756

Rebel’s Romance Named North America’ Champion Male Turf Horse in 2024

Godolphin’s star was named North America’s Champion Male Turf Horse at the 2024 Eclipse Awards, but his dominance was truly global.

Rebel’s Romance captured top-level victories in Germany and the United States, alongside massive Group-race wins in Qatar, the UAE, and the UK.

The signs of greatness were there early on. On his final start as a juvenile, he effortlessly defeated future Champion Stakes winners Anmaat and Bay Bridge.

Rebel’s Romance Impressed In 2021 UAE Derby at Meydan

By age three, a dominant display in the UAE Derby made it look like he was destined for a stellar career on the dirt.

Injury unfortunately knocked him out of the 2021 Belmont Stakes. Which Essential Quality went on to win-but that setback launched a sensational second act.

Switched to turf, he won his first five starts on the grass, a streak that culminated in a course-record performance at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Turf.

While 2023 was plagued by interruptions, he bounced back at age six in 2024, returning better than ever.

He won five of his six races that year. Capturing Qatar’s H H The Amir Trophy, the Dubai Sheema Classic (watch below), Hong Kong’s Champions & Chater Cup, and Germany’s Preis von Europa.

He capped that incredible season back at Del Mar, making history as both the oldest horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf and the first to win it in non-consecutive years (watch below).

Even at seven, he barely slowed down.

He grabbed another five victories. Including more top-tier success in the Grosser Preis von Berlin and the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, alongside thrilling wins in the Yorkshire Cup and the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

When he returned to Del Mar for another shot at the Breeders’ Cup Turf, he put on a heroic show, trying to join Goldikova as a three-time winner at the championships.

He ultimately finished a brave second, just a length and a quarter behind Ethical Diamond.

Rebel’s Romance Will Enter Godolphin Lifetime Care Programme

Remarkably, Rebel’s Romance retired unbeaten as an eight-year-old.

After receiving a rapturous ovation for winning the Dubai City Of Gold on Super Saturday at Meydan, he showed all his trademark grit and joy for racing to capture the Princess Of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket’s July Festival.

Which turned out to be his final race.

Beyond his Eclipse Award, he stands as the leading Breeders’ Cup starter by prize money. And the only horse to ever clear $5 million at the event.

Next up, he’ll transition into the Godolphin Lifetime Care programme, with specific plans to be announced down the road.

The Godolphin Team React To Rebel’s Romance Retirement

Charlie Appleby and William Buick

Charlie Appleby on Rebel’s Romance



“We always knew this day would come, but it’s nevertheless a very sad day for everyone at Moulton Paddocks and Godolphin as a whole. Rebel’s Romance has proved an outstanding horse for so many years and has taken us on a journey that we will never forget.“

“After yet another brilliant win at Newmarket last week, collectively we all discussed it and felt that now is the right time to call it a day. It has been an absolute honour to train such an amazing horse, who has been a dream to look after from the moment he arrived. My thanks must go to the whole team at Moulton Paddocks, who have done such a brilliant job of caring for him throughout his career.“

2We have had some great days together and, wherever I am in the world, he is the one horse people ask me about. He built up a great following and I was always touched by the reception he received across the globe. You dream of having a horse like Rebel’s Romance and I am incredibly thankful to have been part of his story.”

William Buick:

“Rebel’s Romance has taken me on some great adventures and I feel immensely privileged to have been able to ride a horse of his stature. He proved time and time again to be an outstanding horse and I cherish the moments that we have had together.“ “He was a wonderful horse to ride, with such a presence and a will to win, and an immense credit to everyone at Godolphin associated with him. His record across the world was phenomenal and I owe him a great deal.”