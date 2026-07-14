This Friday, the richest Jersey-bred in racing history-and a brilliant two-time Grade 1 winner- Book’em Danno returns to Monmouth Park to headline the $200,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes.

But the local hero won’t have the track to himself; he is set to face eight tough rivals in the day’s feature race.

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To honor the 2025 Eclipse Award Champion Male Sprinter, Monmouth Park is also rolling out the red carpet for horse racing fans.

Free Book’em Danno T-Shirts Up For Grabs

The first 2,000 people through the gates with paid admission will score a free Book’em Danno t-shirt, and the track will run replays of his greatest career victories on the screens between races all day.

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Plus, to celebrate his return, Monmouth County-based ownership group, Atlantic Six, all Oceanport residents will get in completely free.

Trained by Derek Ryan and with regular pilot Paco Lopez back in the irons, Book’em Danno enters Friday’s race red-hot after winning the Grade 3 True North at Saratoga on June 6.

Book’em Danno Unbeaten at Monmouth Park

Returning to Monmouth is a perfect match for the 5-year-old gelding, who is a flawless 3-for-3 over the New Jersey track.

He broke his maiden there on debut back on August 1, 2023, before quickly racking up victories in both the Smoke Glacken and Jersey Shore Stakes.

All told, he has put together a powerhouse resume. With11 wins from 18 career starts, nine stakes victories (including five graded stakes), and lifetime earnings of $2,135,425.

His crowning achievements remain his emphatic Grade 1 triumphs in the Woody Stephens and the Forego (watch below).

Mr. Prospector Purse Doubled Thanks To Book’em Danno

Interestingly, just by entering the starting gate for this six-furlong sprint, Book’em Danno has already changed the stakes-literally.

Under the rules of the Mr. Prospector, the purse instantly doubles from $100,000 to $200,000 because a multiple Grade 1 winner is in the line-up.

Book’em Danno Career In Numbers

Age: 5

Runs: 18

Wins: 11

Graded Wins: 5

Grade One Wins: 2

Monmouth Park Record: 3-3

Career Earnings: $2,135,425

ALSO READ: The Architect of Jersey Racing: The Man Behind the Haskell Stakes

WATCH: Book’em Danno Winning The Grade One Forego Stakes (2025)

Mr. Prospector Stakes Runners 2026

Silver Slugger

Quint’s Brew

Book’em Danno

Go Irish

Durante

Banishing

Boardwalk Jack

Doroteo

Full Moon Madness

The action-packed eight-race card kicks off on Friday, with the first race post time set for 2 p.m.

Who Won The Mr. Prospector Stakes Last Year (2025)?

The 2025 Mr. Prospector Stakes (Grade 3) at Gulfstream Park was won by Knightsbridge, who produced an impressive front-running display to record his first graded stakes success.

Trained by Bill Mott for Godolphin and ridden by Junior Alvarado, the 4-year-old son of Nyquist cruised to a 4¾-length victory over Super Chow, with Wound Up finishing third.

Knightsbridge started as the 1-5 favourite after the expected market leader, White Abarrio, was declared a non-runner before the race.

The victory came over seven furlongs on dirt and was the sixth start of Knightsbridge’s career, marking his first stakes and first graded stakes triumph.