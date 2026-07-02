Legendary former jockey Frankie Dettori has been rushed to the hospital following a serious car accident in Suffolk – with the accident happening at British horse racing HQ – Newmarket.

According to his management team, H Talent Management, the terrifying incident happened on the evening of Wednesday, July 1, in Newmarket.

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Another vehicle reportedly struck the rear passenger side of Dettori’s car, causing it to spin out of control and flip over.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, and the 55-year-old was taken straight to the nearby hospital.

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Frankie Dettori Suffers Broken Ribs and Thumb In Newmarket Car Crash

Doctors have confirmed that horse racing legend Dettori sustained a few broken ribs and a broken thumb.

He remains hospitalized under close observation while medical staff run further scans to fully assess his injuries.

In an official statement, his agency shared a message from the racing icon:

“Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him. His focus is now on resting and recovering. H Talent Management respectfully asks that Frankie’s privacy is respected at this time. No further comment will be made until there is a meaningful update.”

This frightening setback comes just a few months after Dettori officially hung up his saddle in February, following a high-profile farewell tour through America and Brazil.

His final race in Britain was an unforgettable one-a spectacular victory aboard King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes at Ascot three years ago.

While Frankie had been enjoying his hard-earned retirement, he was already locked in for a highly anticipated comeback this autumn, signing up for the charity Legends race at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting in September.

Given the nature of his injuries, however, those plans are now up in the air as his recovery takes absolute priority. With the race on Friday September 11, 2026.

Frankie Dettori Pulled Out Of Plane Crash in Newmarket in 2000

The recent Frankie Dettori car crash in Newmarket, isn’t the first time the former champion jockey has had a serious accident at British horse racing’s HQ.

On 1 June 2000, Frankie Dettori survived one of the most harrowing incidents in British racing history when a light aircraft carrying him, fellow jockey Ray Cochrane and pilot Patrick Mackey crashed moments after taking off from Newmarket Racecourse.

The trio had been travelling to Goodwood for an afternoon of racing when the Piper Seneca failed to gain sufficient height, struck an embankment known as the Devil’s Dyke and burst into flames.

Patrick Mackey Killed In Tragic Frankie Dettori Plane Crash

Pilot Patrick Mackey was tragically killed in the accident, while Dettori and Cochrane escaped from the wreckage in what police described as a “miracle.”

Dettori suffered a broken right ankle, facial cuts and other injuries that ruled him out of racing for several months, while Cochrane sustained burns and bruising.

In the moments after the crash, Cochrane managed to pull Dettori from the wreckage before bravely attempting to rescue Mackey, but the intense flames made it impossible to reach the pilot. Cochrane’s actions later earned him the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery in recognition of his efforts to save his fellow jockey.

The accident had a profound effect on Dettori, who has spoken openly in the years since about believing he was about to die as the aircraft came down.

The experience changed his outlook on both racing and life, with the Italian admitting he became more focused on spending time with his family and appreciating every opportunity he had in the saddle.

Despite the traumatic ordeal, he returned later that season and went on to enjoy many of the greatest successes of his career, including further Classic victories, multiple Royal Ascot triumphs and becoming one of the sport’s most celebrated jockeys.

An investigation by the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch was unable to determine a single definitive cause of the crash, although it concluded the aircraft failed to climb properly after take-off and struck the embankment before crashing.

More than two decades later, the Newmarket plane crash remains one of the defining moments of Dettori’s life and career, serving as a stark reminder of how close horse racing came to losing one of its greatest stars.