The midsummer racing season takes over Altoona, Iowa, this weekend as the region’s top sophomores clash at the 2026 Iowa Festival of Racing.

The $250,000 Iowa Derby serves as the anchor event, drawing a highly compelling mix of classic-race veterans, sharp local horses, and prominent cross-country shippers.

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With the Bob Baffert-trained Desert Gate running at Prairie Meadows instead of the Indiana Derby, having been cross entered for both races.

While the Steve Asmussen barn will be hunting a sixth horse racing success in the Grade 3 race with Maximum Effort.

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Iowa Derby Race Details 2026

Track: Prairie Meadows (Altoona, Iowa)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Post Time: 9:35 PM EDT (Race 7 on the card)

Purse: $250,000

Distance: 1 1/16 miles (Dirt)

TV Coverage: FanDuel TV

Iowa Derby Runners and Betting Odds 2026

The 2026 edition features an intriguing nine-horse field offering plenty of strategic depth and massive wagering upside:

1. The Hell We Did (9-2)

A half-brother to Saudi Cup winner Senor Buscador. Disappointed with a deep-closing effort in the Preakness, but jockey Ramon Vazquez will likely utilize his rail draw aggressively on a speed-favoring surface.

2. Crupper (8-1)

An Oaklawn stakes winner earlier this season who also looks to rebound from a tough outing in the Preakness Stakes. Sharp 5-furlong workout on June 25 indicates he is fresh and ready.

3. Maximum Effort (10-1)

A high-upside maiden after 7 starts, but don’t count him out. He enters off a third-place finish in the Texas Derby and gets the services of Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith. He’ll be looking to give the Steve Asmussen barn a record-extending sixth win in the Iowa Derby.

4. J J Grey (4-1)

A highly consistent son of Street Boss trained by Kenny McPeek. He has won two straight, including a dominant 3 3/4-length score over this track in the Prairie Meadows Mile on June 13.

5. Desert Gate (9-5)

The class of the field and morning-line favorite. Winner of the Hot Springs Stakes and Texas Derby, he brings major West Coast star power into Iowa for Bob Baffert. With the Baffert yard looking for their fifth win in the race.

6. Outmatch (20-1)

A massive local longshot stepping up heavily in class. He will need a collapsed pace up front to make any realistic impact.

7. Bricklin (6-1)

A tough, hard-knocking sophomore who is cross-entered this weekend but looms a major threat if he stays in Iowa.

8. Canned Heat (12-1)

Finished a distant second to J J Grey in the Prairie Meadows Mile. Needs to make up nearly four lengths to flip the script.

9. Chad Allan (12-1)

A maiden winner who enters off a gutsy second-place finish behind Desert Gate in the Texas Derby.

Trainer Steve Asmussen Looking For Sixth Iowa Derby Success

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen is already the undisputed king of the Iowa Derby, holding the all-time record with five victories.

His historic run began with Easyfromthegitgo (2002) and More Than Regal (2006).

Followed by Hence (2017), How Did He Do That (2023), and a spectacular victory last summer. This year, Asmussen aims for a historic sixth Iowa Derby trophy with Maximum Effort.

Though the horse is still seeking his first career win, Asmussen’s unmatched blueprint at Prairie Meadows makes any horse from his barn an automatic threat.

Iowa Derby Picks 1-2-3: Win, Place and Show Picks for 2026

🥇DESERT GATE (9-5) – WIN

🥈J J Grey (4-1) – PLACE

🥉Maximum Effort (10-1) – SHOW

Why Desert Gate Will Win The Iowa Derby

While his recent fourth-place finish in the Ohio Derby was a bit disappointing.

However, his previous victories in the Hot Springs Stakes and Texas Derby showcase a horse that operates at a much higher competitive level than his rivals here.

Prairie Meadows is a racetrack that heavily rewards early speed, and Desert Gate has the gate brilliance to clear this field from post 5.

Florent Geroux will look to dictate the fractions early, and on this surface, the rest of the field won’t be able to catch him.

A win that will provide the Hall Of Fame barn of Bob Baffert with their fifth Iowa Derby win and draw level with the winning-most handler Steve Asmussen.

Of the rest, J J Grey is the clear choice to round out the Exacta.

He already owns a dominant victory over this exact track in the Prairie Meadows Mile and is trained by the dangerous Kenny McPeek.

He will track just off Desert Gate and make a strong run turning for home.

For the minor awards, look for Maximum Effort to outrun his 10-1 odds.

Getting Mike Smith in the irons for Steve Asmussen, who loves this race, is a massive upgrade, and this horse has already proven he can hit the board against tough company.

At around 10-1 for a barn we know targets this prize, Maximum Effort could be over-priced.

WATCH: Desert Gate Winning The 2026 Texas Derby

Who Won the Iowa Derby in 2025

The 2025 Iowa Derby belonged to Magnitude, who put on an absolute clinic for trainer Steve Asmussen and owner Winchell Thoroughbreds.

Making his highly anticipated return to the track under jockey Ben Curtis, the brilliant son of Not This Time completely dominated the field, coasting to an effortless 9 1/4-length victory in a final time of 1:42.26.

Magnitude used that dominant win as a springboard to an incredible campaign, eventually going on to win the 2026 Dubai World Cup.

He provided Steve Asmussen with his fifth win in the race.