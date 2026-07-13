An intense summer heatwave sweeping across France has forced racing officials to make dramatic changes to one of the most celebrated fixtures on the European racing calendar.

France Galop announced that Tuesday’s prestigious Bastille Day card at ParisLongchamp, that includes the Group One Grand Prix de Paris, has been shifted to a twilight schedule to protect the welfare of both the horses and spectators from the blistering daytime temperatures.

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Originally planned for mid-afternoon, the entire horse racing meeting has been pushed back into the cooler evening hours.

The flagship event, the Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris, will now anchor an atmospheric night of world-class racing and be run at 8:15pm local time.

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Alongside the top-tier sporting action, ParisLongchamp is set to transform into a massive celebration.

The racecourse will feature live DJ sets and a designated World Cup Fanzone, allowing racing fans to watch the highly anticipated Spain vs. France World Cup semi-final match live on giant screens throughout the food court and grandstands.

New Longchamp Race Schedule: Tuesday 14th July, 2026

The updated card will now run chronologically through the evening local time:

5:15 pm – First Race of the Meeting

6:30 pm – Prix du Défilé

7:37 pm – Cygames Prix de Malleret (Group 2)

8:15 pm – Cygames Grand Prix de Paris (Group 1)

8:50 pm – G2 Radio FG Prix Maurice de Nieuil (Group 2)

Note: Race times are shown as local (France) time

Grand Prix de Paris Runners 2026: Epsom Derby Runner-up Maltese Cross Heads Seven Entries

Despite the scheduling shake-up, a compact but exceptionally high-quality field of seven three-year-olds will line up for the €600,000 middle-distance showpiece.

The race presents a fascinating international clash featuring Classic form lines from Britain, Ireland, and France.

Maltese Cross

The current market leader arrives fresh from a magnificent runner-up finish in the Epsom Derby.

Trainer William Haggas has deliberately targeted this race, betting that the testing 2,400-meter trip in Paris will play perfectly into the colt’s abundance of stamina.

William Haggas has never won the Grand Prix de Paris, while Tom Marquand comes over to do the steering.

Causeway

Representing the powerhouse Aidan O’Brien yard, Causeway has won five of his six career starts.

He firmly established his Group 1 credentials by landing the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and looks to continue Ballydoyle’s outstanding historical record in this event (5 wins).

Ryan Moore, who won the race on Japan (2019) and Kew Gardens (2018) comes over for the ride.

Limestone

Trained by Joseph O’Brien, completing a fascinating father-son dynamic in the race.

Limestone stays all day, as proven by his gritty victory in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, making him a major threat if the pace is hot from the gates.

Varandir

The primary hope for the home team. Unbeaten in three career starts for H.H. the Aga Khan, he steps up to the highest level following a dominant display in the course-and-distance trial, the Prix Hocquart – here at Longchamp at the end of May.

Varandir is trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, who has won this race once in the past (Erupt, 2015)

Alam

joins the list of major contenders looking to keep the prize on home soil.

Trained by Mikel Delzangles, the progressive colt is a proven course-and-distance winner at ParisLongchamp – backed up with a recent 5th in the French Derby to Constitution River.

While he needs to take a step forward to trouble the market leaders, his sharp turn of foot. And tactical versatility mean he cannot be ignored, especially if the late evening pace slows down.

Mikel Delzangles is looking for his first win in the Grand Prix de Paris

Ancient Egypt

Trained by Charlie Johnston, this tough and resilient UK raider is highly regarded for his front-running style and heads to the race in tip-top form.

He arrives in Paris after running 8th in the Epsom Derby and ran another runner Grand Prix de Paris Causeway to a neck in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. David Egan rides for Amo Racing.

Space Waltz

You can never discount a runner from the yard of master trainer André Fabre, who holds the all-time record for Grand Prix de Paris victories (14).

While Space Waltz enters as the outsider of the field following a disappointing run in the Prix du Lys, Fabre’s knack for peaking his horses on the big stage means this colt warrants plenty of respect.

He heads here having won the G3 Prix du Lys Longines in Chantilly by 3 1/2 lengths. Which suggests the horse is worth a crack at this higher level.

Grand Prix de Paris Runners, Trainers, and Betting Odds

Maltese Cross William Haggas (UK) 11/4

Causeway Aidan O’Brien (IRE) 7/2

Alam Mikel Delzangles (FR) 4/1

Varandir Francis-Henri Graffard (FR) 5/1

Limestone Joseph O’Brien (IRE) 10/1

Ancient Egypt Charlie Johnston (UK) 10/1

Space Waltz André Fabre (FR) 16/1

Who Won The Grand Prix de Paris Last Year (2025)?

Last year’s Grand Prix de Paris (2025) was won by Leffard.

It was a highly emotional victory for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, who pulled off a 15/1 upset when the colt, ridden by jockey Cristian Demuro, ran down the Ballydoyle favorite, Trinity College, in the final strides to win by a short head.

The win gave trainer Jean-Claude Rouget his second win tin the race. Having won the pot in 2010 with Behkabad.

While Cristian Demuro was winning the prize for a third time, after successes in 2023 and 2016.