Germany’s biggest Flat race takes centre stage today at Hamburg-Horn, where a high-class field of three-year-olds lines up for the €650,000 Group 1 IDEE 157th Deutsches Derby.

Run over a demanding 2,400 metres (1m4f), the German Classic regularly attracts the country’s best middle-distance talent, and this year’s renewal looks as competitive as ever.

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And this year’s there’s a leading chance from Britain as Epsom Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance heads over from the in-form Ralph Beckett yard.

The 157th German Derby (Deutsches Derby) takes centre stage at Hamburg-Horn Racecourse on Sunday, 5 July 2026, with Germany’s premier Classic scheduled for 2:43pm local time (1:43pm BST).

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Run over 2,400 metres (1m4f) on turf, the Group 1 contest has attracted a maximum field of 20 three-year-olds chasing a total prize fund of €565,217 (£565,217 guaranteed), with the winner collecting £339,130.

In the UK, horse racing fans can watch the action live on Sky Sports Racing, while the race also forms part of the World Pool programme, ensuring global betting interest in one of Europe’s most prestigious Derby contests.

Bay Of Brilliance Heads the British Challenge

The main storyline for British racing fans centres on Bay Of Brilliance, who makes the trip to Hamburg for Ralph Beckett.

The son of New Bay produced a huge effort in the Epsom Derby just over four weeks ago (watch below), staying on strongly to finish an excellent fourth behind Maltese Cross despite the gruelling conditions.

Before that, he had gone down by just a head to the same rival in the Lingfield Derby Trial on much quicker ground.

Today’s conditions are expected to suit him far better than the rain-softened surface at Epsom.

Now racing in the colours of new joint-owner Aziz “Ozzie” Kheir, Bay Of Brilliance arrives with arguably the strongest piece of form in the field.

Provided those hard races haven’t left their mark, Hector Crouch’s mount looks the biggest danger to the home-trained runners.

While his trainer Ralph Beckett has already had a top weekend, with Secret Of Life winning the Listed Coral Distaff at Sandown and Tattycoram taking the Lancashire Oaks at Newmarket – both races were staged on Saturday.

The layers have installed him as the general second best in the market at 100/30, behind the home-trained Gostram (11/4).

Has Ralph Beckett Ever Won the German Derby?

No.

A victory for Bay Of Brilliance would hand Ralph Beckett his first German Derby success and make him only the second British trainer to win Hamburg’s Blue Riband.

When Was the Last British Winner of the German Derby?

Britain has enjoyed very little success in Germany’s premier Classic.

The last British-trained winner came in 2010, when the Godolphin-owned Buzzword, trained by Mahmood Al Zarooni and ridden by Royston Ffrench, landed the prize.

Remarkably, Buzzword remains the only foreign-trained winner since the race opened to non-German-breds in 1993.

Cieren Fallon Returns with Chiefland

British jockey Cieren Fallon also makes the journey to Hamburg to partner outsider Chiefland for leading German trainer Henk Grewe.

The partnership has previous experience together. Fallon rode Assistent into fourth place for Grewe and Liberty Racing in the 2022 German Derby, producing a typically well-judged ride.

Chiefland comes into the race in excellent form after winning the Düsseldorf Derby Trial in May (watch below), a recognised stepping stone to German Derby success that has produced winners including Sisfahan and Windstoss.

Drawn in stall one, Fallon will be hoping to make full use of the inside berth as Grewe bids for a third Derby victory in the last six years.

Cieren Fallon said

“It will be a busy weekend, lots of travelling away from home,” he said. “I’ll be up about 4.30am, get to the airport for about 5.30am and get to Germany, get to the races and walk the horse. “I’ve got myself plenty of time (to get there), Thore Hammer Hansen is one of my best pals and his parents are going to pick me up from the airport.” He added: “It’s nothing unusual. It’s always nice to go abroad on the weekends and ride in different countries. It just tightens you up and takes you out of your comfort zone. “If you get a couple of wins in other countries under your belt it’s very good. It is a Derby, it is a Group One and it’s the races you want to be racing in, it’s nice to be going for the better prize-money and more prestigious races.

“A German Classic would be high up the CV, so it’s very exciting.”

2026 German Derby Runners and Betting Odds

Gostam – 11/4

Bay Of Brilliance – 10/3

Englishman – 9/2

Westminster Rocket – 8/1

Salitos – 16/1

Kairos – 20/1

Chiefland – 22/1

Abachi – 28/1

Loucas – 28/1

Dardanos – 33/1

Quitos – 33/1

Abacus – 40/1

Spezialist – 40/1

Four Seasons – 50/1

Guevara – 50/1

Yacomo – 50/1

Varley – 80/1

Iron Triumph – 150/1

Note: The final field features 18 runners after two horses were withdrawn from the original list of 20 entries. Odds are subject to change.

The Two German Derby Runners to Beat, According to the Betting

Gostam

Trained by multiple Classic-winning handler Andreas Wöhler, Gostam heads the home team after winning all four of his starts in Germany. Including an impressive success in the Group 2 Bavarian Classic.

He finished eighth in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly. But was beaten less than five lengths after suffering a troubled passage throughout.

If he stays the extra distance, he sets the standard among the domestic contenders.

While that form has since been franked with the winner Constitution River landing Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Bay Of Brilliance

Bay Of Brilliance brings the strongest British Classic form into the race.

His fourth-place finish in the Epsom Derby stands out as arguably the best piece of form on offer, especially given the testing conditions.

Although he handles soft ground well enough, he’s considered a much more effective horse on a sounder surface. Making today’s conditions an obvious plus.

If he reproduces his Epsom performance, Ralph Beckett has a genuine opportunity to bring the German Derby trophy back to Britain.

Benvenuto Cellini has since come out of that Epsom race to land the Irish Derby, to give the form some substance.

Who Won The German Derby Last Year (2025)?

Trained by Yasmin Almenräder and carrying the modest colors of Stall Cloverleaf, Hochkönig secured a breath-taking victory to keep the Derby trophy at home.

The real history, however, was written in the saddle: champion amateur Nina Baltromei delivered a masterclass in patience. Becoming the first female jockey in history to win the Deutsches Derby since its inception in 1869.

Baltromei settled the son of Polish Vulcano well off the pace toward the rear of the 17-runner field.

Navigating traffic turning for home, she threaded Hochkönig through a tight gap when space finally appeared. Launching a devastating late surge to poke his nose in front on the very final stride.

The First Three Home: German Derby Result 2025

1st: Hochkönig (183/10 | ~18/1): The ultimate home-turf hero. Bred by racing photographer Marc Ruehl and his wife Gabi at their private base near Bergheim. He gave unheralded sire Polish Vulcano his first ever Group 1 winner.



2nd: Convergent (33/10f | ~3/1): Heartbreak for the UK raid. Trained by Karl Burke and ridden by Clifford Lee, the classy son of Fascinating Rock looked to have the race fully in safe keeping after a strong, smooth standard run down the Hamburg straight. Only to be denied by a short-head in a dramatic, delayed photo finish.

3rd: Lazio (186/10 | ~18/1): Racing in the colors of Stall Lucky Owner, the previous Group 2 Gran Criterium winner stayed on strongly under pressure from off the pace to finish two lengths adrift of the front-running pair.