Greenwell and House Boat Party are set to give Flightline his first North American runners this week, with both juveniles entered over five furlongs at Churchill Downs.

Flightline first North American runners set for Churchill Downs debut

Flightline’s second career is about to move from sales-ring promise to the racecourse.

On Tuesday, Thoroughbred Daily News reported that Greenwell is set to become the Horse of the Year’s first North American runner when he lines up in the fifth race at Churchill Downs on Friday 12 June.

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House Boat Party is due to follow in the sixth race at the same track on Saturday 13 June, making her the first Flightline filly to start in the United States.

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It is a lower-priority monitoring story than a major race result or regulatory update, but it is still a useful marker. Few modern stallions have carried more expectation into stud.

Greenwell goes first

Greenwell is trained by Mark Casse and owned by Greg Tramontin’s Greenwell Thoroughbreds LLC. TDN reports he was a $500,000 Keeneland September purchase.

The Churchill Downs racecard on Racing TV lists Greenwell in Friday’s Race 5, a two-year-old dirt contest over five furlongs, with Jose L. Ortiz booked to ride.

Trainer Casse has also been on record this week as being pleased with the colt’s morning work, while also noting that five furlongs may be shorter than his longer-term optimum.

That is the sensible way to read the debut. The point is to see how a well-regarded first runner handles the first public test.

House Boat Party follows

House Boat Party is a homebred for Flying Dutchman, the Boersma family’s racing and breeding operation, and is trained by Brian Lynch. Her dam is Lake Garda, by American Pharoah.

TDN reported that she is due to run in Race 6 at Churchill Downs on Saturday. The BloodHorse stallion register entry for Flightline also lists House Boat Party as a two-year-old filly out of Lake Garda with a Churchill Downs maiden special weight entry on 13 June.

For a stallion whose own brilliance came later and over further, these early five-furlong debuts are only the beginning. Still, first runners matter because they turn reputation into something measurable.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flightline Profile

Stallion: Flightline

First reported North American runner: Greenwell

Greenwell race: Churchill Downs Race 5, Friday 12 June 2026

Greenwell trainer: Mark Casse

Greenwell jockey listed by Racing TV: Jose L. Ortiz

Second runner: House Boat Party

House Boat Party race: Churchill Downs Race 6, Saturday 13 June 2026

House Boat Party trainer: Brian Lynch

House Boat Party dam: Lake Garda

Distance for both debuts: five furlongs

Flightline – The Wonder Horse

Few racehorses have captured the imagination of horse racing fans quite like Flightline.

The unbeaten American superstar retired with a perfect record of six wins from six starts, earning a reputation as one of the most dominant Thoroughbreds of the modern era.

During his brief but brilliant career, he amassed $4,514,800 in prize money and was crowned the 2022 American Horse of the Year.

With his big highlight winning the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland by a staggering 8 lengths (watch below).

Trained by veteran Californian horseman John Sadler, Flightline was ridden in all six of his victories by top jockey Flavien Prat, with the partnership becoming one of the most formidable in North American racing.

WATCH: Flightline Winning The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic

Among Flightline’s biggest victories were:

2021 Malibu Stakes (G1) – announced himself as an elite talent with a dazzling performance at Santa Anita.

announced himself as an elite talent with a dazzling performance at Santa Anita. 2022 Metropolitan Handicap (Met Mile) (G1) – crushed a quality field by six lengths at Belmont Park.

crushed a quality field by six lengths at Belmont Park. 2022 Pacific Classic (G1) – delivered one of the most memorable performances in recent racing history, winning by an astonishing 19¼ lengths.

delivered one of the most memorable performances in recent racing history, winning by an astonishing 19¼ lengths. 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) – capped his career with an emphatic victory at Keeneland, defeating a top-class field by more than eight lengths.

Flightline’s breathtaking speed figures and dominance led many observers to rank him alongside the greatest American racehorses ever seen.

He retired undefeated after just six starts, having never truly been tested on the racetrack.

When Did Flightline Retire and Where Is He at Stud?

Flightline was officially retired on November 6, 2022, the day after his spectacular victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. His connections announced that he would begin his stallion career at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky.

He entered stud for the 2023 breeding season with an opening fee of $200,000. Which is one of the highest introductory stud fees ever assigned to a North American stallion.

Flightline remains a headline attraction at Lane’s End Farm. Where his fee for the 2026 breeding season was set at $125,000 following strong demand for his first crop of yearlings.

His retirement marked the end of a short but extraordinary racing career. While his stud career offers breeders the chance to tap into the bloodlines of one of the most talented racehorses of the 21st century.