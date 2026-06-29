Trainer Aidan O’Brien has already mopped-up 1000 Guineas, Epsom Derby and Ascot Gold Cup – not to mention a stack of other English Group Ones – this season, and will be all the rage to win another on Saturday, with his exciting Constitution River topping the 2026 Coral-Eclipse Stakes runners.

Constitution River Fancied To Make A Splash In Eclipse, According To The Betting

Having won the Dee Stakes at Chester back in May, Constitution River backed up that form by sailing home in the French Derby at Chantilly last time out.

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Beating stablemates Hawk Mountain and Montreal – a victory that extending his winning run to four, with his only horse racing career defeat coming on debut back in July 2025.

Next up for this exciting son of Wotton Bassett will be the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday – a race the best sportsbooks are making Constitution River the clear favourite for.

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Being a 3yold, Constitution River will also get a handy 10lbs from the older horses.

Including the classy Gethin, who ran Ombudsman close in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last time out. (Watch below).

That track experience will be a plus and a potential edge over Constitution River, who is yet to race at the Esher track.

With the layers installing the Owen Burrows and Wathan Racing-owned 4yold in as the second favourite for Saturday’s Group One Coral-Eclipse.

Next best are A Boy Named Susie, who skipped last Sunday’s Irish Derby, and the Roger Varian runner Saddadd.

Final declarations for Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse will be on Thursday 2nd July.

With the race set to be run at 3:35pm (UK time).

Aidan O’Brien Eyes Tenth Coral-Eclipse Stakes

Aidan O’Brien – 9-Time Coral-Eclipse Winning Trainer

The Coral-Eclipse is also a race that Constitution River’s trainer Aidan O’Brien has a formidable record in.

The Ballydoyle maestro has landed the Sandown Group One NINE times in the past.

With his first the ultra-tough Giant’s Causeway in 2000, and his most recent only last year when Ryan Moore lifted Delacroix home – seeing off Ombudsman by a neck (watch below).

In fact, Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore have won the last three runnings of the Coral-Eclipse. With City Of Troy (2024) and Paddington (2023) their other recent scorers.

O’Brien is the winning-most trainer in the history of the Coral-Eclipse, with the race first run in 1886.

Every Aidan O’Brien Coral-Eclipse Winner

Giant’s Causeway (2000)

Hawk Wing (2002)

Oratorio (2005)

Mount Nelson (2008)

So You Think (2011)

St Mark’s Basilica (2021)

Paddington (2023)

City of Troy (2024)

Delacroix (2025)

Coral Eclipse Details 2026

📅 Date: Saturday 4th July 2026

⌚ Time: 3:35pm

🏇 Racecourse: Sandown

🔄 Trip: 1m2f

💷 Winner:£560,000

📺 TV: Racing TV /ITV4

Coral Eclipse Runners 2026 and Betting Odds

Constitution River (Aidan O’Brien) – 6/4

Gethin (Owen Burrows) – 7/2

A Boy Named Susie (Donnacha O’Brien) – 6/1

Saddadd (Roger Varian) – 6/1

Hawk Mountain (Aidan O’Brien) – 14/1

Causeway (Aidan O’Brien) – 40/1

Galen (Joseph O’Brien) – 66/1

Flushing Meadows (Aidan O’Brien) – 150/1

Note: Odds are subject to change