Constitution Hill is set to make his third start on the Flat in the Listed Weatherbys Digital Solutions August Stakes at Windsor on August 29.

Connections are now starting to believe that a victory there could edge him a step closer to an audacious, dream-like tilt at the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

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After running out of time to qualify the former superstar hurdler for the Sky Bet Ebor, Nicky Henderson has pivoted, targeting this Windsor contest instead.

It’s fair to say the nine-year-old has taken to Flat horse racing like a duck to water. He absolutely cruised on his debut under Oisin Murphy at Southwell back in February.

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And before backing that up with another stylish win under Ryan Moore at Kempton the following month (watch below).

Constitution Hill Career In Numbers

Age: 9

Runs: 16

Wins 12

Jumps Wins: 10

Flat Wins: 2

Career Winnings: £909,903

Note: Figures correct as 15th July 2026

The Melbourne Cup Door Creaks Open

Those brilliant performances have sparked thoughts of an even grander adventure.

Henderson and owner Michael Buckley have officially upgraded the Melbourne Cup from an “impossible dream” to more of a “pipedream” after receiving some incredibly encouraging feedback on Monday from Paul Bloodworth, Racing Victoria’s head of racing.

Reflecting on the plan, Henderson said:

“Michael and I both think the Windsor race is a good starting point. It will be a prep race for what comes next, and I do think he should be up to winning a Listed race, but we also know that by having a third run he would become eligible for the big handicaps.

“The only other race we would think about at the moment is the Prix Kergorlay, which Ryan [Moore] thought would be a good option for him. That’s a Group 2, though, and it probably makes more sense to start at Listed level.”

A Fascinating New Chapter For Constitution Hill

While the Prix Kergorlay-which closes for entries on Wednesday-offers its winner a direct golden ticket to the Melbourne Cup, a trip to Deauville on August 23 is looking highly unlikely at this stage.

Should they bypass France, Constitution Hill still has a very clear, defined path to qualification.

To satisfy the strict Flemington ballot conditions, he must either win a Listed race over at least 2,300 meters (1m4f) (and the Windsor race is just a touch beyond that distance) or finish in the top three of a Group race run over the same trip or further.

It’s a fascinating new chapter for a horse Henderson retired from hurdling after a frustratingly difficult spell that saw him fall three times in his last four starts.

Admittedly, even the master trainer was surprised by the sudden interest from Down Under.

“We had a visit yesterday from Racing Victoria, which was unusual, because they wouldn’t normally find a Melbourne Cup possibility lurking in Seven Barrows. I think they would be very keen for us to try and do it, and I agree it would be a tremendous thing to do, but there are several reasons why it almost certainly can’t happen.

“One is that, as things stand now, he wouldn’t get in the race. They tell me the bottom weight is normally rated around 108, and we’re currently on 101, so we have to go up 7lb for a start. I suspect he would need to be mightily impressive at Windsor for the handicapper to raise him by 7lb.

“That said, there is probably time to get in a second run in September and my assistant George Daly has been scouring the European programme book. He has been looking at Ireland, France and Germany. The only thing we’ve taken off the agenda is the ice in Switzerland.”

Ultimately, for Henderson, the priority is simply enjoying the journey with a horse who has already given everyone involved so many unforgettable moments.

“If we thought he was going to get into the Melbourne Cup, would we do it? Well, it would certainly be fun, and that’s what we now want to have with the horse. If he happened to qualify in all departments, you would have to think about it, but I don’t think we can say any more than that at the moment.”

Who Was The Last British-Trained Melbourne Cup Winner?

The last British-trained winner of the Melbourne Cup was Cross Counter, who made history by winning the race on 6 November 2018 at Flemington.

Trained in Newmarket by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin and ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, Cross Counter became the first British-trained horse ever to win Australia’s famous “race that stops a nation.”

Cross Counter, a son of Teofilo, arrived in Australia after finishing second in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

Carrying just 51kg (8st), he produced a powerful late run to beat Marmelo by a length, with Prince Of Arran finishing third to complete a remarkable British-trained 1-2-3.

The victory also gave Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation its first Melbourne Cup success after decades of trying.

Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien has won the Melbourne Cup twice before (Rekindling, 2017 & Twilight Payment 2020).

But his father, Aidan O’Brien is yet to win the famous Australian race.

When Is The 2026 Melbourne Cup

The 2026 Lexus Melbourne Cup will take place on Tuesday, 3 November 2026 at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.

The race is traditionally staged on the first Tuesday in November.

2026 Melbourne Cup Key Details

Date: Tuesday, 3 November 2026

Venue: Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, Victoria

Race Time: 3:00pm AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time)

4:00am GMT / 5:00am UK time (GMT) on Tuesday morning

Distance: 3,200 metres (2 miles)

Race Type: Group 1 Handicap

Eligibility: Three-year-olds and older

Field Size: Maximum of 24 runners



How To Watch The 2026 Melbourne Cup

Australia

Nine Network will provide free-to-air coverage of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, with extensive live coverage from Flemington throughout the day.

United Kingdom

The race is expected to be shown live on Sky Sports Racing, which has long been the UK broadcaster for Australia’s biggest races, including the Melbourne Cup.

United States

The race is usually streamed via FanDuel TV, with coverage also available through selected international wagering platforms. Broadcast arrangements will be confirmed closer to race day.