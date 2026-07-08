The excitement is reaching a fever pitch for Britain’s joint richest-ever horse race, with just 14 stellar middle-distance contenders left in the mix for the 2026 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

With last year’s winner Calandagan heading the remaining 14 King George runners, as he looks to defend his Ascot title on Saturday July 25th.

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King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Remaining Runners

Almaqam

Bay City Roller

Calandagan

Convergent

Goliath

Lambourn

Masquerade Ball

Wurttemberg

Kalpana

Minnie Hauk

Action

Ancient Egypt

Benvenuto Cellini

Causeway

Note: The final King George VI and Queen Elizabeth runners 2026 will be declared on Thursday 23rd July.

Among the challengers to Calandagan’s crown are Japanese sensation Masquerade Ball, who is the general second favorite in the King George horse racing market.

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While Epsom Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller and the highly-regarded filly Minnie Hauk, who was runner-up in the 2025 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, add significant intrigue.

The 2024 winner Goliath, who is Calandagan’s stablemate, is also expected to be back for more.

Plus, the 14 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth runners at this stage include the Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini, as trainer Aidan O’Brien looks for his first win in the race since Highland Reel in 2016.

Who is the 2026 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth favourite?

Calandagan The undisputed favourite for the 2026 showpiece is the French-trained global phenomenon, Calandagan.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, the breathtaking gelding recently bounced back from a heavy-ground blip at Epsom with a stunning, clock-shattering victory in France, taking his second consecutive Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Sunday 5th July.

Dropped out to last by Mickaël Barzalona, he unleashed a devastating 32.67-second final three-furlong sprint to catch his rivals on the line.

Calandagan now heads back to his beloved Ascot on a historic mission.

He is bidding to become only the third horse since 1997 to win ‘back-to-back’ renewals of the King George.

Aiming to join the legendary Swain (1997/1998) and the incomparable Enable (2019/2020) as the only multi-year repeat winners of the summer classic in recent times.

While trainer Francis-Henri Graffard is hoping to win the King George for a remarkable third year on the spin.

The last stable to manage this was Saeed Bin Surror, who won the race three times between 1997 and 1999 (Swain twice and Daylami).

2026 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Betting Odds

Calandagan 7/4

Masquerade Bell 11/4

Minnie Hauk 5/1

Benvenuto Cellini 5/1

Goliath 10/1

Kalpana 12/1

Causeway 25/1

Bay City Roller 25/1

Almaqam 25/1

Convergent 33/1

Wurttemberg 33/1

Ancient Egypt 50/1

Lambourn 66/1

Action 100/1

Note: King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Betting odds are subject to change

When is the 2026 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth?

The midsummer showpiece is the absolute crown jewel of Ascot’s July schedule.

The key details for the event are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 25th July 2026

Time: 3:40 PM BST (Scheduled)

Track: Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, UK (1 mile, 3 furlongs, 211 yards)

Purse: A record-breaking £2,000,000 total prize fund

TV Coverage: Broadcast live on ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing

Who won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth last year 2025?

The 2025 renewal was won in spectacular fashion by the French-trained Calandagan.

Sent off as the 11/10 favourite, the Aga Khan’s superstar delivered a masterclass under Mickaël Barzalona, picking up strongly from off the pace on good-to-firm ground to deny the brilliant filly Kalpana by a length.

The high-class global traveller Rebel’s Romance crossed the line in third, with St Leger hero Jan Brueghel back in fourth.

With the win capping off an unforgettable edition that cemented Calandagan’s status as the world’s highest-rated turf horse at the end of the 2025 season.