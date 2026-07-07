The Grade 2 Bowling Green Stakes is one of Saratoga’s premier turf races for older stayers and regularly attracts a fascinating mix of established American performers and international challengers.

Run over an extended mile and three furlongs, the contest often serves as an important stepping stone towards bigger late-summer targets, including the Sword Dancer Stakes at the Spa.

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This year’s renewal looks particularly competitive, with proven graded performers, improving turf specialists and an intriguing British raider all lining up.

While several runners have solid Saratoga credentials, overseas challenger Fort George (GB) adds an extra layer of intrigue.

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Of the rest, Carson’s Run and Soleil Volant have the class to make their presence felt if producing their best form.

British Raider Fort George Looks a Fascinating Addition

One of the most intriguing runners in this year’s Bowling Green Stakes is the British-trained Fort George (GB), who makes the trip to Saratoga from the Newmarket yard of Ed Walker.

The four-year-old has steadily climbed the ranks in Britain, earning black-type form over middle distances and proving himself a genuine stayer capable of quickening off a strong pace.

Walker has enjoyed increasing success on the international stage in recent seasons and clearly feels Fort George is ready to test himself in American Grade 2 company.

With Kieran Shoemark making the journey to take the ride, connections will be hoping the gelding can adapt quickly to Saratoga’s inner turf course.

Charlie Appleby Won The Bowling Green In 2024

European runners have an excellent record in American turf races, particularly over longer distances, where stamina and tactical speed are often at a premium.

Backed up with the Charlie Appleby yard winning the Bowling Green in 2024 with Silver Knott.

Fort George also arrives with the benefit of racing regularly against high-quality opposition in Britain, and if he reproduces that level of form, he has every chance of making a winning start in the United States.

And was last seen running 6-lengths behind one of the best horses in the world at the moment – Ombudsman – in the Dubai Turf at Meydan at the end of March.

His biggest challenge could be adapting to the typically steadier early fractions often seen in American turf racing.

However, if Shoemark can secure a good early position before asking Fort George to use his stamina in the home straight.

The British challenger looks more than capable of landing one of Saratoga’s feature turf contests.

2026 Bowling Green Stakes Race Details

The 2026 Bowling Green Stakes (Grade 2) is scheduled to be run at Saratoga Race Course on Sunday, July 26. With a scheduled post time of approximately 5:44pm ET.

The race is contested over 1 3/8 miles on the inner turf course and carries a $200,000 purse for horses aged four and older.

The Bowling Green has long been one of Saratoga’s key staying contests on grass and regularly attracts some of the best turf horses in training.

Last year’s renewal was won by Far Bridge, who produced a powerful late finish to give trainer Miguel Clement another notable Saratoga success.

Racing fans can watch the 2026 Bowling Green Stakes live as part of Saratoga Live on FOX Sports (FS1/FS2) in the United States. While international viewers can also follow the action through FanDuel TV and other racing broadcasters carrying Saratoga’s summer meeting.

British horse racing fans cheering on Fort George can see the race at 22:39pm on Saturday night live on Sky Sports Racing.

2026 Bowling Green Stakes Runners, Post Positions, Jockeys and Trainers

(1) Ole Crazy Bone : Flavien Prat / Michael J Maker

(2) Soleil Volant: Tyler Gaffalione / H Graham Motion

(3) Desvio: John R Velazquez / Madison F Meyers

(4) Fort George GB: Kieran Shoemark / Ed Walker (GB) 58%

(5) Carson’s Run: Joel Rosario / Miguel Clement:

(6) Minaret Station: Jose L Ortiz / William Walden

(7) Carcano: Manuel Franco/Victoria H Oliver

(8) Yo Daddy: Ricardo Santana Jr/Linda Rice

(9) Kinetic: Flavien Prat/Ilkay Kantarmaci

R10 Dr. Kraft: Silvestre Gonzalez/Ilkay Kantarmaci

Bowling Green Stakes 2026: Betting Verdict

A fascinating tactical contest could unfold if the early pace proves steady, placing extra emphasis on positioning before the field turns for home.

Fort George (GB) is the horse with the most untapped potential and could make a successful American debut if transferring his European form to Saratoga.

The form of his last run behind Ombudsman has been franked since with the winner landing the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

While before that ran the globetrotting Rebel’s Romance to 1 1/2 lengths (2nd) at the end of February.

Last year’s winner also came from gate 4, which Fort George has too.

Carson’s Run looks the obvious danger given his proven class and previous success around the Spa. As jockey Joel Rosario looks to back up last year’s win in the race on Far Bridge

While Soleil Volant appeals as an improving contender capable of taking another leap forward.

Suggested Bet: Fort George (GB) to win

Main dangers: Carson’s Run and Soleil Volant

Each-way value: Carcano

Who Won the Bowling Green Stakes in 2025?

The 2025 Bowling Green Stakes was won by Far Bridge, who produced a determined display to capture the Grade 2 contest for trainer Miguel Clement and jockey Joel Rosario.

The five-year-old prevailed over the 1 3/8-mile trip, adding another prestigious Saratoga success to his résumé and further enhancing his reputation as one of America’s leading turf stayers.

Far Bridge’s victory is particularly relevant to this year’s renewal as trainer Miguel Clement returns with Carson’s Run, who bids to give the stable ‘back-to-back’ Bowling Green Stakes victories.