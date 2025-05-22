2025 Belmont Stakes: Everything you need for the June 7 race, including early favorites

With both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes now in the rearview, the 2025 edition of the Belmont Stakes is nearly here. In this space, you can find everything you need to know about the upcoming race, including channel, start time, and the current favorite.

When is the Belmont Stakes?

The 157th edition of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 7, at the legendary New York track, Saratoga Race Course.

What time is the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

There will be races throughout the day at Saratoga. However, the iconic final leg of the Triple Crown will start at 6:50 PM ET.

What TV channel will the Belmont Stakes be on?

The Belmont Stakes in 2025 will again air on FOX with coverage beginning at 3 PM ET, followed by main race coverage at 6 PM ET.

Latest Belmont Stakes betting odds

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Belmont Stakes still a week away, below you can find the latest betting odds for the thoroughbreds competing on June 7.

Sovereignty – 8-5

Journalism – 9-5

Baeza – 7-2

Rodriguez – 6-1

Hill Road – 10-1

Heart of Honor – 20-1

Who is favored to win the Belmont Stakes in 2025?

The 2025 edition of the Belmont Stakes will have a great deal of intrigue because the Kentucky Derby winner (Sovereignty) and Preakness Stakes champ (Journalism) are both in the Belmont. However, after Sovereignty beat Journalism at Churchill Downs, he is the current favorite in New York.

How can you bet on the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

There are various options to place bets on the horses running in Stakes races since online betting is legal in 41 states. If you aren’t lucky enough to bet in person at Saratoga, you can lay down some of your hard-earned money on your favorite horse in the 2025 race here.

Who won the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In 2024, Dornoch was able to beat out Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness champ Seize the Grey to win the 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes.

Below, you can find a rundown of previous winners of the Belmont Stakes: