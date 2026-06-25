Top Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has revealed that Ryan Moore remains a “big Benvenuto fan”, with Ballydoyle’s number one jockey expected to stay loyal to the Chester Vase winner rather than switch to Derby hero Christmas Day in Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Benvenuto Cellini was sent off favourite for the Epsom Derby earlier this month, but his race effectively ended before it had begun.

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After becoming trapped when his hind leg got caught on the shelf of the stalls.

He was controversially declared a runner by the horse racing stewards despite eventually finished tenth of the 14 runners and more than 28 lengths behind stablemate Christmas Day.

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The reason why Benvenuto Cellini was declared a non runner – 😱 @FanDuel_Racing pic.twitter.com/CSo6h2Eb4t — Jess Stafford (@jess_stafford_) June 6, 2026

Benvenuto Cellini Expected To Be More Suited To Curragh Conditions

Conditions at the Curragh on Sunday are expected to be very different. And according to O’Brien, those circumstances could play directly to Benvenuto Cellini’s strengths.

The trainer says the colt has come out of Epsom in excellent shape despite his disappointing afternoon.

Speaking in midweek O’Brien said: “The plan is to run four in the Irish Derby – Benvenuto Cellini, Christmas Day, Pierre Bonnard and Action.

“I would say Causeway will wait for the Grand Prix de Paris instead, so he won’t go to the Curragh. That’s the way we’re thinking, but nothing is set in stone just yet. “Benvenuto came out of the Derby very fresh and well in himself, and that’s why we were contemplating taking him to Ascot for the King Edward VII, but we decided that might come a little too soon so we waited for the Curragh instead. “The Derby was a non-event for him really, given the soft ground and what happened to him. We knew from last year, when he ran at the end of the season at Doncaster, that bad ground wasn’t really his thing. “He’s a beautiful mover and moves so much better on nicer ground. We think he’s a lot better than what he showed at Epsom, and we’re all going to learn plenty about him on Sunday.”

O’Brien On Moore Riding Benvenuto Cellini “That’s very possible, but not definite yet“

When pushed on whether Ryan Moore would partner Benvenuto Cellini, O’Brien said: “That’s very possible, but not definite yet. It won’t be an easy decision for him, but I do know Ryan has always been a big Benvenuto fan.”

While much of the attention after Epsom centred on Benvenuto Cellini’s misfortune, Christmas Day’s commanding Derby victory was in danger of being overlooked.

The colt is as big as 5-1 with the best sportsbooks to complete the Epsom-Curragh Derby double, a feat achieved last year by Lambourn.

And a double that has been done 20 times in the past.

Including with other O’Brien stars like Auguste Rodin (2023), Australia (2014), Camelot (2012), High Chaparral (2002) and Galileo (2001) – who all completing the famous double too.

On his Epsom Derby winner, O’Brien said: “Christmas Day is good. He’s a very unassuming horse who stays well and everything has gone well for him since Epsom. The plan was always to go to the Curragh next.”

WATCH: Christmas Day Winning The 2026 Epsom Derby

O’Brien’s Irish Derby Squad Is Deep

It’s not just about Christmas Day and Benvenuto Cellini for Aidan O’Brien as he chases a record-extending 18th win in the Irish Derby.

As the Ballydoyle maestro is set to send a solid supporting cast to the Curragh.

Pierre Bonnard has yet to fulfil the lofty expectations that surrounded him at the start of the season.

After ending his juvenile campaign with victory in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, he spent much of the winter at the head of the Derby betting.

However, he failed to win either of his Leopardstown trials before finishing seventh at Epsom.

“It just didn’t happen for Pierre on the day, and I wouldn’t judge him too harshly on that.” said Aidan O’Brien. “He got caught a long way back, and nothing really got into the race from that far back, the way things panned out.

“We think he’s been in good form at home since, and the plan is to run at the Curragh.”

The fourth Ballydoyle runner is expected to be Action. He was last seen finishing 12th at Epsom but could fare much better under different conditions.

“He’s a solid horse. And like a few of the others, we do think he’s a lot better than what he showed at Epsom.” O’Brien added. “He should prefer this nicer ground and seems in good nick.”

Who Are The Non-Ballydoyle Irish Derby Hopes?

However, Ballydoyle is unlikely to have things all its own way.

The unbeaten Raaheeb, trained by Owen Burrows, impressed many when winning the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown this season.

And will be looking to be the first British-trained winner of the Irish Derby since Westover took the race in 2022 for Ralph Beckett.

We should also see the Epsom Derby third James J Braddock, who is trained by Joseph O’Brien.

He’s owned by ITV Racing pundit Kevin Blake and before his Epsom bronze landed the Derby Trial at Leopardstown. While his only run at the Curragh was a 6-length romp back in November 25.

O’Brien said.“It looks like it’s going to be a very hot race and that’s what we want in the Irish Derby. You want all the best horses taking each other on and it’s going to be very interesting to see what happens.”

Joseph O’Brien’s only previous Irish Derby success came in 2018 with Latrobe.

Irish Derby Race Information 2026

📅 Date: Sunday 28th June 2026

⌚ Time: 4:35pm (Irish)

🏇 Racecourse: Curragh

🔄 Trip: 1m4f

💷 Winner: €712,500

📺 TV: Racing TV

Irish Derby Betting Betting Odds 2026

Benvenuto Cellini 6/4 (Aidan O’Brien)

Christmas Day 5/1 (Aidan O’Brien)

Raaheeb 4/1 (Owen Burrows)

James J Braddock 7/1 (Joseph O’Brien)

A Boy Named Susie 10/1 (Donnacha O’Brien)

Pierre Bonnard 14/1 (Aidan O’Brien)

Bay Of Brilliance 25/1 (Ralph Beckett)

Action 33/1 (Aidan O’Brien)

Bunyola Bay 40/1 (Richard Hannon)

Shaihaan 100/1 (Donnacha O’Brien)

Note: Irish Derby betting odds are subject to change and others are on request

WATCH: Lamborn Winning The 2025 Irish Derby