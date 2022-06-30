Hornets free agent Miles Bridges arrested as free agency opens

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets guard Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday night on the eve of free agency.

Bridges’ arrest is listed by the Los Angeles Police Department in a booking log from Wednesday afternoon but no charges accompany the data.

TMZ reported Wednesday night Bridges is facing charges of felony domestic violence.

Bridges enters free agency as a restricted free agent, meaning the Hornets have the right to match any contract offer sheet their 2021-22 leading scorer might receive.

General manager Mitch Kupchak said this week the Hornets intend to bring Bridges back.

“As an organization we love Miles,” Kupchak said Tuesday. “We are going to bring him back. He has been great for the franchise and I believe, with his work ethic, he’s only going to get better.”

The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly the top suitors for Bridges should Charlotte choose not to retain him.

The 24-year-old averaged 20.2 points per game last season in a pairing with All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Bridges also goes by the name RTB MB as a rap recording artist.

