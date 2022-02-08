fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published February 8, 2022

Henry captures Ultimate Madden Bowl for consecutive titles

Sportsnaut
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons former tight end Tony Gonzalez on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons former tight end Tony Gonzalez on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Henry “Henry” Leverette became the first player in Madden Championship Series history to win two championship belts in the same season — and he did so in consecutive events, beating Wesley “Wesley” Gittens 35-31 in the final of the Ultimate Madden Bowl 22 on Tuesday.

Henry, 18, got the winning touchdown on a 6-yard pass on third-and-goal with eight seconds left in the game. After the ensuing kickoff, a sack on the final play sealed the victory.

In addition to the title belt, the win netted Henry a $250,000 payday. Wesley earned $150,000 as the runner-up.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez delivered the championship belt to Henry’s door.

“That’s amazing,” Henry said. “First to see one of the greatest tight ends even, and then he gets to hand it to me? … I’m lovin’ it.”

Asked what’s next for him, Henry said, “These next few months, just hop in the gym, get my life right. … Just regular, actual life things. I’m turning into a grown man, so I’ve got to handle that grown-man activity stuff. … Obviously, just keep playing Madden.”

Ultimate Madden Bowl 22 prize pool
1. Henry “Henry” Leverette — $250,000
2. Wesley “Wesley” Gittens — $150,000
3-4. Jonathan “Jonbeast” Marquez, “Astro” — $100,000
5-8. Noah “Noahupnxt” Johnson, Javaris “Ai-Nash” Thomas, George “Dntcareaboutice” Swartz, Jordan “Canes” Powell — $55,000
9-14. “Mr Football 88,” Dwayne “CleffTheGod” Wood II, Kerry “K3rryq” Lee, Raidel “Joke” Brito, Pavan “Pavan” Lakhat, “Spamminbuttons” — $30,000

–Field Level Media

Share: