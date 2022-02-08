Henry captures Ultimate Madden Bowl for consecutive titles

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons former tight end Tony Gonzalez on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Henry “Henry” Leverette became the first player in Madden Championship Series history to win two championship belts in the same season — and he did so in consecutive events, beating Wesley “Wesley” Gittens 35-31 in the final of the Ultimate Madden Bowl 22 on Tuesday.

Henry, 18, got the winning touchdown on a 6-yard pass on third-and-goal with eight seconds left in the game. After the ensuing kickoff, a sack on the final play sealed the victory.

In addition to the title belt, the win netted Henry a $250,000 payday. Wesley earned $150,000 as the runner-up.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez delivered the championship belt to Henry’s door.

That moment when @TonyGonzalez88 knocks on your door to deliver the #UltimateMaddenBowl belt @Henry773_ pic.twitter.com/sSmnBOSsV4 — Madden Championship Series (@MaddenLeagueOps) February 9, 2022

“That’s amazing,” Henry said. “First to see one of the greatest tight ends even, and then he gets to hand it to me? … I’m lovin’ it.”

Asked what’s next for him, Henry said, “These next few months, just hop in the gym, get my life right. … Just regular, actual life things. I’m turning into a grown man, so I’ve got to handle that grown-man activity stuff. … Obviously, just keep playing Madden.”

Ultimate Madden Bowl 22 prize pool

1. Henry “Henry” Leverette — $250,000

2. Wesley “Wesley” Gittens — $150,000

3-4. Jonathan “Jonbeast” Marquez, “Astro” — $100,000

5-8. Noah “Noahupnxt” Johnson, Javaris “Ai-Nash” Thomas, George “Dntcareaboutice” Swartz, Jordan “Canes” Powell — $55,000

9-14. “Mr Football 88,” Dwayne “CleffTheGod” Wood II, Kerry “K3rryq” Lee, Raidel “Joke” Brito, Pavan “Pavan” Lakhat, “Spamminbuttons” — $30,000

–Field Level Media