Hendrick Motorsports sues Hooters over unpaid sponsorship money

An entity associated with Hendrick Motorsports is suing Hooters of America LLC for $1.7 million, plus interest, over alleged unpaid sponsorship commitments.

HMS Holdings LLC filed a complaint against Hooters on July 30, according to Mecklenburg County court records. The lawsuit comes just weeks after Hendrick Motorsports scrubbed the restaurant brand from its website and paint schemes, referencing unpaid sponsorship fees.

Hooters had sponsored Chase Elliott and the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 team since 2017. Hendrick Motorsports is suing Hooters for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The legal filing states that Hooters was responsible for paying the team four installments annually totaling $1.75 million. The filing states that Hooters issued a partial $45,000 payment in March.

The 2024 agreement called for $437,500 payments on March 10, June 10, August 10 and October 10, court records state.

The team replaced Hooters for the race at Richmond with Coca-Cola.