Heat guard Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out for Game 5

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry’s balky left hamstring will keep him on the sidelines for Tuesday night’s critical Game 5 against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series is tied at 2-2.

Lowry, 36, sustained the injury during the top-seeded Heat’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, missing the last two games of that series and the first two games against the Sixers — all Miami wins.

The six-time All-Star started both losses at Philadelphia in Games 3 and 4, accumulating a combined six points on 3-of-14 shooting (0 of 8 from 3-point range) with 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and five turnovers.

Lowry averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 63 starts during the regular season, his first with Miami and 16th in the NBA.

