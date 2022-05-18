fbpx
Published May 18, 2022

Heat guard Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out for G2 vs. Celtics

May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers in game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat on Wednesday listed guard Kyle Lowry as out for Thursday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

Lowry has missed seven of Miami’s 12 playoff games thus far with a nagging left hamstring injury. He missed the first two games of the Heat’s semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers before returning for Games 3 and 4.

In those two games, he combined for six points on 3-for-14 shooting before missing Games 5 and 6. Miami won the series 4-2.

Lowry averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 63 games (all starts) in the regular season, his first with Miami.

–Field Level Media

