Gus Edwards’ strong season debut leads Ravens to win over Browns

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Gus Edwards rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his return and Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to help the Baltimore Ravens defeat the visiting Cleveland Browns 23-20 on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Houston had two sacks and a forced fumble and Malik Harrison blocked a late field goal for the Ravens (4-3). Lamar Jackson passed for 120 yards and rushed for 59.

Jacoby Brissett passed for 258 yards and Nick Chubb rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Browns (2-5), who outgained Baltimore 336 to 254. Kareem Hunt added a scoring run and David Njoku had seven catches for 71 yards before leaving with an ankle injury.

Cleveland’s Cade York attempted to tie the game with a 60-yard field goal but Harrison deflected it and the Ravens took over with 1:59 remaining. The Browns regained possession with 16 seconds left but couldn’t get into field-goal range.

Edwards ran well in his season debut. He missed all of last season and the first six games of this season while recovering from a major knee injury.

Edwards scored his second touchdown on a fourth-and-1 run to give the Ravens a 20-10 lead with 7:39 left in the third quarter.

Cleveland pulled within seven on York’s 37-yard field goal with 2:40 remaining in the period.

Tucker booted a 55-yard field goal to make the score 23-13 with 11:24 left in the contest.

The Browns pulled within three on Kareem Hunt’s 2-yard run with nine minutes left.

Baltimore looked as if it might seal the outcome but Justice Hill fumbled and Cleveland’s Isaiah Thomas recovered at the Ravens’ 16-yard line with 3:12 to play. The Browns’ ensuing drive ended with the blocked field goal.

The Ravens led 13-10 at the break.

Cleveland opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard score that was capped by Chubb’s 2-yard run. Brissett completed all five of his passes for 56 yards.

Tucker got the Ravens on the board with a 32-yard field goal with 3:27 left in the opening quarter. York booted one of his own, a 41-yarder, to give the Browns a 10-3 lead with 18 seconds left in the period.

Devin Duvernay’s 46-yard punt return set up Tucker’s 34-yard field goal with 10:05 left in the half. Baltimore moved ahead on Edwards’ 7-yard scoring dash to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive with 1:57 remaining.

–Field Level Media