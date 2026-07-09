Paige Spiranac is at it again, and honestly, absolutely nobody is complaining.

Well, somebody probably is. But one has to imagine they are miserable, joyless, soulless people with nothing better to do than rain on people’s parades.

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Paige Spiranac Stuns in Floral Bikini

The golf influencer and SI Swimsuit favorite dropped a fresh batch of poolside photos on Tuesday, prompting fans to hit the like button. Hard. In the shots, Paige lounges under the bright sun in a colorful floral bikini. You don’t need to know much more than that.

The pics are incredible, guys. And the caption is simple: “Sunshine and tan lines.”

At 33, Paige has mastered the art of mixing confidence, beauty, and that girl-next-door charm. Whether she’s posting golf trick shots or turning up the heat on Instagram, she knows exactly how to keep her millions of followers coming back for more.

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Why Fans Can’t Get Enough

Going back rewards fans with such content as this:

God bless America.

It’s the kind of content that reminds everyone why Paige became such a big deal in the first place. She started as a competitive college golfer (University of Arizona and San Diego State), then built a massive social media empire by showing off her good looks.

Over 10 million followers across social media don’t lie. She’s done brand deals with big names like Lululemon and Callaway, launched her own calendar, and even runs a successful subscription platform. But she still finds time to hit the course, of course.

Paige briefly turned pro before pivoting to content creation. She has been honest about the mental challenges of the sport, including performance anxiety that once plagued her competitive career.

That anxiety was amped up to eleven in recent months, having reportedly experienced intense online harassment, including tens of thousands of death threats, following a cheating scandal in a golf influencer tournament late last year.

She bounced back quickly, however, offering fans tips on how to golf with “great cans.”

Whether you follow her for the golf tips, the lifestyle content, or just the eye candy, one thing’s clear: Paige knows how to own the spotlight. And with content like this, she’s not giving it up anytime soon.