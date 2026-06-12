Cass Holland never planned on becoming a golf media sensation. She was just trying to make a living as a beverage cart girl at Chimera Golf Club in Las Vegas.

But somewhere between handing out cold beers and dodging awkward small talk from golfers, she started filming short videos on her phone. What began as simple, funny clips of her daily life on the course has snowballed into something much bigger: a genuine media brand with more than 2.7 million followers across social media.

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Leaning Into Stereotypes and Turning Them Into Comedy Gold

Holland isn’t your typical golf personality, and that’s exactly why it works. She’s bubbly, sparkly, and unapologetically herself in a sport that hasn’t always made much room for that kind of energy.

Instead of pushing back against the stereotypes that come with being a young cart girl on the golf course, she’s leaned straight into them — and turned the whole thing into comedy gold.

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Her content is equal parts witty, self-aware, and genuinely entertaining. She pokes fun at the job, the weird customer conversations, and the assumptions people make, all while keeping things light and feminine on her own terms. That approach clearly resonates. People aren’t just watching — they’re hooked.

It’s pretty easy to see why.

One of her signature segments is the CartGirl CarPool series. Holland cruises around the course with guests on her brightly decorated beverage cart, chatting, cracking jokes, mixing cocktails, and letting the chaos unfold naturally. It feels real because it is real — these are actual moments from her workday turned into must-watch entertainment.

From Viral Videos to Real Products: The Birth of Hug Repellant

She hasn’t stopped at videos either. Holland recently launched her first product: Hug Repellant, a playful body glitter that promises an “untouchably luminous glow” while jokingly keeping unwanted hugs and attention at bay. It’s the perfect extension of her brand — funny, practical, and totally on-message for anyone who’s ever worked in customer service.

What makes Cass’s story stand out is how she flipped a regular job into something creative and entrepreneurial. She took the very things that could have held her back — stereotypes, unwanted attention, being underestimated — and turned them into a superpower. In the process, she’s helping change how people see golf.

The sport is evolving — getting younger, more social, and far more appealing to women and new audiences. Creators like Holland are a big part of that change. Her videos highlight the fun, ridiculous, and unexpectedly entertaining moments that happen to you or me on the course. And that makes golf feel less intimidating and a lot more approachable for people who never thought they’d care about it.

At 2.7 million followers and counting, this cart girl appears to be just getting started. And if her trajectory so far is any indication, there’s plenty more sparkle coming around the bend.