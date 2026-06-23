Tiger Woods on Tuesday made his first public appearance since his high-profile DUI arrest earlier this year, stepping onto the stage at TPC River Highlands to introduce the PGA Tour’s new commissioner, Brian Rolapp.

Speaking as chairman of the tour’s Future Competitions Committee, Woods kept his comments short and upbeat. He threw his support behind the planned two-tiered schedule set to begin in 2028, saying the changes represented “thinking boldly of the game we love.”

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It was a quiet but notable moment in Woods’ return to the spotlight after his March arrest in Florida.

The first public remarks and appearance from Tiger Woods since his car accident in March. pic.twitter.com/RoOy9kskRw — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) June 23, 2026

Tiger Woods Returns to Spotlight After DUI Arrest and Rehab Stay

The 15-time Major champion was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash near his home just under three months ago. Authorities reported finding two hydrocodone pills in his pocket during the arrest, and Woods admitted to taking several medications earlier that day.

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He was charged with misdemeanor DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical or physical test.

Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges, but publicly acknowledged the seriousness of the situation in a statement on X, announcing he would step away to seek treatment and focus on his health. He did just that, having, according to ESPN, completed a six-week stint in a rehab facility in Switzerland.

PGA Tour Unveils Bold Two-Tiered Schedule for 2028 Season

Woods has kept a low profile ever since the arrest. His appearance Tuesday at TPC River Highlands came as the PGA Tour rolled out its plans to shake up the schedule and make the whole season more exciting and fan-friendly.

After being introduced, Rolapp stated, “I think I speak for all of us when (I say I’m) glad to see you back,” and offered praise for Woods’ behind-the-scenes work, explaining, “His leadership has been tremendous.”

Following the event, Woods took to X to express his enthusiasm.

“This is an exciting moment for the game of golf,” he said. “It has been a privilege to lead the Future Competition Committee, and I am proud of the work we have done to build the best version of the PGA TOUR for future generations of players and fans.”

A letter to fans on the future of the @PGATOUR. pic.twitter.com/WAFJwFEV7y — Brian Rolapp (@brianrolapp) June 23, 2026

Golf insiders are calling the new schedule a direct pushback against rising competition from rival leagues and the way fans consume the sport nowadays. The tiered system is meant to stack the biggest events with the game’s top stars while still leaving room for younger and up-and-coming players to chase their way up.

For fans of Tiger, Tuesday’s appearance signals progress. He didn’t take questions or delve into his personal challenges, keeping the focus squarely on the sport. Yet his presence alone — composed, engaged, and forward-looking — sent a clear message: he ain’t done with golf.

As the 2028 overhaul takes shape, all eyes will remain on Woods — both for what he says and for what he does to better his life away from the links.