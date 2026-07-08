Golf legend Annika Sorenstam is giving major credit to WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark for injecting new energy and a noticeably different crowd into women’s golf.

The 10-time LPGA major winner, who hosts The Annika driven by Gainbridge tournament, has witnessed firsthand how Clark’s appearances at the event’s pro-am have changed the atmosphere on the course. Speaking after Clark’s return to the Pelican Golf Club pro-am, Sorenstam highlighted the “extra buzz” the Indiana Fever guard brings.

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‘Obviously Very Popular’ – Sorenstam on Clark’s Impact

“She’s obviously very popular. She brings a new demographic to the game, and when she’s there playing the pro-am, I mean, we have a lot of people attending and wanting her autograph. Following her and every shot, and she’s just great for women’s sports, and we love to have her a part of it,” Sorenstam said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Golf legend Annika Sorenstam credits Caitlin Clark with bringing a new demographic to women's golf https://t.co/ewinbmlDwu pic.twitter.com/o6pUCXJMxs — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) July 8, 2026

Sorenstam smiled as she described the scene. Young girls were lined up well before dawn, gripping basketballs and hats, excitedly waiting for a chance to get Clark’s autograph. Mixed in were plenty of new faces — fans who openly admitted they had never been to an LPGA event before. By 7 a.m., a large crowd had already gathered around the first tee just to watch Caitlin tee off. The atmosphere around the course felt completely different — electric and full of buzz.

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Clark, already a cultural phenomenon who has shattered WNBA viewership records, teamed up with top players like Nelly Korda during the pro-am. Her presence, to say the least, drew some eyes.

The tournament saw significant jumps in media coverage, website traffic, and social media engagement, with the Golf Channel even adjusting its schedule to feature more of her rounds. Sorenstam noted that Clark’s relatability, athleticism, and genuine love for golf make her a perfect crossover ambassador for the sport.

Imagine that—noticing a player’s impact and then trying to maximize it for everyone’s benefit. If only the WNBA could grasp the concept.

The Caitlin Clark Effect Hits the Fairways

For Sorenstam, who has long championed growth in the LPGA, Clark represents the kind of star power that can help elevate the entire women’s sports landscape. She even wonders aloud if Clark could compete on the links at a higher level.

“I think she (Clark) would do quite well (at the American Century Championship.) I mean, she’s quite an athlete, as you know,” Sorenstam said. “That’s kind of stating the obvious. But she loves golf. She’s played golf for many years, and I know every time she gets a chance, she goes to the course.”

The “Caitlin Clark effect” is apparently proving it works just as well on the fairways as it does on the hardwood.