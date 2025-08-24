The 2025 PGA Tour postseason officially wrapped up Sunday with the Tour Championship, the third leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Tommy Fleetwood won the Tour Championship and also claimed the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. As a result, Fleetwood won $18 million to cap off his season as the European also claimed his first PGA

Let’s take a look at 10 winners and losers from the Tour Championship.

Winner: Tommy Fleetwood, 2025 Tour Championship winner

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A week ago, Tommy Fleetwood had the 54-hole lead at the BMW Championship before Scottie Scheffler and Robert McIntyre battled it out. For a second straight week, Fleetwood was in that same spot and did not blow his co-54-hole lead with Patrick Cantlay to secure his first PGA Tour win. It marks Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour win after six career runner-up finishes and nearly eight Tour seasons.

Loser: Rory McIlroy

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In a field of 30 players this week in Atlanta, Rory McIlroy did not have his best game this week, finishing tied for 23rd at 6-under par. Despite being 7-under par through the first two rounds, McIlroy was unable to have a positive moving day with a 1-over 71 in Saturday’s third round. He did not finish the way he would have liked, shooting 3-over over the final four holes. Then on Sunday, he did much of the same, where he got a birdie but gave it back for a bogey, forgoing any chance of becoming the PGA Tour’s first five-time FedEx Cup Champion.

Winner: Russell Henley

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Russell Henley showed this week why he deserved to be a lock for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team this week at The Tour Championship. Henley tied for second at 15-under par. His week was highlighted by his 9-under 61 in the opening round, where he eagled the par-5 sixth and recorded birdies on five of his final seven holes.

Loser: Sepp Straka

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Despite a strong season, Sepp Straka struggled at Eastlake, finishing with the week’s worst score at 7-over par. Straka, however, did not play last week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley due to personal reasons. Outside of this week, it was a great season for Straka, who recorded two victories and has nearly locked himself into Ryder Cup consideration, either as an automatic qualifier or a captain’s pick for Luke Donald.

Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Patrick Cantlay made his case to be a captain’s pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team with his performance at the Tour Championship. Cantlay joined Henley as the runner-up as he came just short of winning his second FedEx Cup in three years. Cantlay, who had the 54-hole lead with Fleetwood, shot 1-over par Sunday as a result of being 3-over through two holes. However, in a season where Cantlay did not contend as much, this was the week to remember going into the offseason.

Loser: Hideki Matsuyama

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Hideki Matsuyama did not play the way he had hoped, shooting 3-under par. Like Straka, Matsuyama was one of two to shoot over par this week at East Lake in the 30-man field. The third round hurt Matsuyama, recording a 6-over 76 where he had five bogeys and a double bogey in his round.

Winner: Keegan Bradley

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Like Cantlay, Keegan Bradley made his statement as to why he should be the first playing captain in a Ryder Cup since 1963 by Arnold Palmer. (Palmer went 4-2 and secured four points in a 23-9 U.S. win.) Bradley tied for seventh, highlighted by his 6-under 64 in the second round and his 7-under 63 in the third. His third round was also fueled by a hole-out eagle before finishing with three straight birdies.

Winner: Corey Conners

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Corey Conners used a late Sunday push to finish inside the top five at 14-under par. He recorded a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the final round to have the good vibes going into the offseason. Like Bradley, Conners shot even par after the first round before finding his groove as the week progressed.

Loser: J.J. Spaun

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The reigning U.S. Open Champion struggled in his first appearance at the Tour Championship, shooting 4-under par. Spaun tied for 25th as he was unable to put together a round in the low 60s to get into contention. However, this will definitely be a stepping stone to a strong season where he won his first major and was also a runner-up at the Players Championship.

Winner: Cameron Young

Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Although there were no Ryder Cup points handed out this week, a captain’s pick was being made, and right in the middle of it is Cameron Young. Young definitely made his case, finishing tied for fourth at 14-under par with Conners and Scottie Scheffler. Young had a strong late-season push to try and earn himself a Ryder Cup nod with his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship and a top-five finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first FedEx Cup Playoff event.

