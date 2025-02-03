Golden State Warriors rumor claims they are done chasing Jimmy Butler trade for stunning reason

A surprising new NBA rumor seems to officially end the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of a blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade.

The landscape of the NBA trade market has changed completely over the last 24 hours. The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks stunned the basketball world when they completed a deal that swapped superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Then the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs were part of a massive three-team deal that saw them land star guards Zach LaVine and De’Aaron Fox, respectively.

Jimmy Butler was, arguably, the biggest name on the trade block heading into the weekend. And now he is the only big name still available. It would be shocking if he isn’t moved in a deal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline after doing all he can to force a trade from the Miami Heat.

One team that has been linked to the six-time All-Star is the Golden State Warriors. They have been looking to add a perennial All-Star talent since the summer. And reportedly re-engaged the Heat in talks after the asking price for Butler dropped recently. However, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed Sunday night that talks are now over, and for a very surprising reason.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024-25): 17.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 36% 3PT

Jimmy Butler has no interest in signing a new contract with the Golden State Warriors

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there & therefore trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now,” sources told Windhorst.

The Butler and Heat drama all started over the 35-year-old’s desire to get a new long-term contract with one season left on his current deal. However, Miami is not interested in such an agreement. Various reports this season suggested he will exercise his player option at the end of the campaign. Then hit free agency in search of a new deal this summer.

Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $143.6 million

Any team that signs him would like to agree to a new deal. Instead of giving up valuable trade chips for a rental. So it is understandable that Golden State would like to ink him to a new pact. Considering the success of the Warriors franchise over the last decade it is stunning that Butler has no interest in playing with NBA legend Stephen Curry for the rest of this season and beyond.

