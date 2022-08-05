Golden Knights sign forward Keegan Kolesar to 3-year deal

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights and forward Keegan Kolesar agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $4.2 million Friday night.

The Golden Knights avoided arbitration with Kolesar, who had a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Kolesar, 25, is coming off his second full NHL season, in which he set career highs in goals (seven), assists (17), points (24), hits (246) and games played (77). Kolesar’s 246 hits led the team and ranked 10th in the NHL.

In 122 career games across parts of three seasons with Vegas, Kolesar has 37 points (10 goals, 27 points). He was a third-round draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2015.

