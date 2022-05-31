Golden Guardians to get new facility in L.A. area

Credit: Golden Guardians

The Golden State Warriors are heading south to build a state-of-the-art facility for the Golden Guardians, their esports affiliate.

The Bay Area basketball franchise will house the Golden Guardians’ esports business offices, a training facility and creative studio in a complex being developed in the Playa Vista area of Los Angeles, adjacent to Marina Del Rey.

The facility, just shy of 11,000 square feet, is set to open in the fall of 2022.

“Our new esports facility will have a significant positive impact (on) the development of our competitors,” Warriors head of esports Hunter Leigh said in a release. “The investment in a state-of-the-art headquarters in Los Angeles speaks to the Warriors’ long-term dedication to growing esports and supporting our players every way possible. I cannot wait for construction to be complete and to offer these amenities to our team.”

The Golden Guardians currently have players competing in League of Legends, Super Smash Bros., Melee and World of Warcraft.

–Field Level Media