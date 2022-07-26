Giants WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles) begins camp on PUP

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is one of three members of the New York Giants who began training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Center Nick Gates (leg) and tackle Matt Peart (knee) also were placed on the PUP list as Giants camp opened Tuesday, and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is on the non-football injury list.

Shepard tore his left Achilles during Week 15 of the 2021 season. In his sixth NFL season, all with New York, he played a career-low seven games (six starts) and caught 36 passes for 366 yards and a touchdown.

In 72 career games (70 starts), Shepard has recorded 349 receptions for 3,884 yards and 21 touchdowns. Eight of those touchdowns came in his rookie year of 2016.

Ojulari’s hamstring injury occurred while training away from the Giants’ facility, The Athletic reported, but it isn’t considered serious.

The Giants’ second-round pick of the 2021 draft had eight sacks and a forced fumble as a rookie.

–Field Level Media