Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers.

Jones is considered day-to-day and said “I’m good,” when asked to assess his ankle injury in the aftermath of the Giants’ (3-1) win over the Chicago Bears.

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were both injured in the Week 4 victory. Jones bent his leg awkwardly on a tackle in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Taylor, who threw an interception on his first possession and then left the game after taking a shot to the head.

Jones re-entered the game but lined up wide with running back Saquon Barkley at quarterback — in the Wildcat formation — for three plays.

The 20-12 win was a power display by the Giants, who ran 44 times for 262 yards, including 146 from Barkley and 68 from Jones.

But head coach Brian Daboll said he won’t tamp down Jones’ use as a runner on the belief injuries happen when players begin making adjustments to avoid them.

Jones had two rushing TDs and the Giants had success on designed bootleg runs, including Jones’ 21-yard TD.

On the official QB hit stats, Jones had better protection — two hits compared to 12 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 — by getting out of the pocket.

Behind Taylor, Davis Webb is the No. 3 quarterback. Webb is on the practice squad and would need to be elevated to the 53-man roster in order to be active in England this week.

The Packers survived in overtime in Week 4 while facing Patriots backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. Starter Mac Jones (ankle) did not play.

