Giants latest team to interview Dan Quinn for head coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

The New York Giants completed an interview with Dan Quinn on Monday for their head coaching vacancy.

Quinn has become the most popular candidate among teams looking for a new head coach. According to media reports in recent days, Quinn has also interviewed with the Chicago Bears, the Minnesota Vikings, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins. Chicago requested a second interview with Quinn, multiple reports said Monday.

That means five of the eight NFL franchises currently searching for a new head coach have talked with Quinn. Additionally, it was reported in December that Quinn turned down a request to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the same position.

A New Jersey native, Quinn enjoyed a successful first year as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2021 following a five-plus-year run (42-43 record) as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn led Atlanta to an appearance in Super Bowl LI and served as the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Giants hired Joe Schoen from the Buffalo Bills as their new general manager Friday, replacing the retired David Gettleman. Schoen was the assistant GM in Buffalo.

New York has interviewed two Buffalo Bills coordinators — Brian Daboll (offensive coordinator) and Leslie Frazier (defensive) — for head coach, along with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, before interviewing Quinn.

