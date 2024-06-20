Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR Cup and Xfinity in 2025

While Stewart-Haas Racing will close at the end of the season, Gene Haas will remain part of both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series divisions moving forward.

Haas announced on Thursday that while three ownership charters will be sold, he is also keeping one and will remain in the Cup Series under the name, Haas Factory Team. In addition to the single charter, Haas Factory Team will also continue to operate a two-car Xfinity Series team, all under the existing Stewart-Haas shop in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Front Row Motorsports has confirmed that it has purchased one of the charters.

“My commitment to motorsports hasn’t changed, just the scope of my involvement,” Haas said. “Operating a four-car Cup Series team has become too arduous but, at the same time, I still need a platform to promote Haas Automation and grow HaasTooling.com.

Maintaining my presence in Cup allows Haas Automation to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, which is important to our customers and distributors. The Xfinity Series program provides a full weekend experience for our guests, and it delivers added depth and scale to our overall operation.”

Joe Custer, currently the president of Stewart-Haas Racing, will remain the president of Haas Factory Team. Drivers and team partners will be announced in the lead up to the 2025 NASCAR season.

