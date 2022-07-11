Four Phillies on restricted list for series in Toronto

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Four Philadelphia Phillies players will miss an upcoming two-game series at Toronto due to their vaccination status.

The team said Monday it will place catcher J.T. Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm and starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson on the restricted list for the interleague games against the Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The restricted list is for players who do not meet Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Realmuto is batting .236 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 75 games, while Bohm is hitting .271 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 81 contests this season.

The absence of the pitchers is a non-issue. Nola started Monday’s series finale in St. Louis and Gibson’s next turn in the rotation is not scheduled until Friday at the Miami Marlins.

–Field Level Media