Finals MVP? Andrew Wiggins surges with Game 5 gem

Andrew Wiggins was +15000 to win NBA Finals MVP at tipoff of Game 5 on Monday. By the time the game ended, he was long removed from the discount rack.

Warriors teammate Steph Curry is the favorite at -360 at FanDuel but Wiggins shaved his price in the MVP futures market to +2000 with a 26-point, 13-rebound effort when Golden State needed someone to pick up the slack offensively. Curry was 7 of 22 following his 43-point outburst in Game 4 at Boston.

Celtics guard Jayson Tatum is +400 at FanDuel and DraftKings and +380 at BetMGM.

The Celtics host Game 6 and still hold three of the top five spots in the NBA Finals futures market at FanDuel, DraftKings and PointsBet. As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Wiggins’ odds were not yet adjusted at BetMGM (+1800).

BetMGM lists Curry as the favorite at -350 ahead of Tatum (+375).

Curry missed all nine 3-point attempts he tried in Game 5.

Wiggins scored 17 points with 16 rebounds in Boston in Game 4.

–Field Level Media