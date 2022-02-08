FaZe Clan to host celebrity flag football game before Super Bowl LVI

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Pro Bowl boys flag football age 14 and under championship game is played at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Esports stalwart FaZe Clan continues to branch out whenever the organization sees an opportunity. And the latest opportunity is Super Bowl LVI.

Before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off Sunday, FaZe will partner with the NFL to put on a celebrity flag football game, featuring former NFL stars Brett Favre and Michael Vick playing quarterback for the two teams.

FaZe Clan will face off against YouTube creator group A.M.P., and the charity event will raise $25,000 per team to donate to youth sports. The game will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube.

Additionally, the NFL and FaZe announced an intent to extend their collaboration to market and promote collaboratively beyond the Super Bowl, an agreement that will expand upon collaborations the two have done in the past.

“Gaming continues to be a core pillar within the broader NFL strategy, and we are excited to announce a joint marketing initiative with FaZe Clan,” said Ian Trombetta, the SVP of Social, Influencer and Content Marketing at the NFL. “Teaming up with FaZe enables us to leverage our platforms to authentically engage with and celebrate the next generation of fans at the intersection of gaming, football, and culture.”

–Field Level Media