Fans Worried After Tiger Woods Fails to Make Masters Champions Dinner – Here’s Why

Credit: Michael Madrid / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans of golf icon Tiger Woods understood that their man wouldn’t be participating in this year’s Masters tournament, but they grew increasingly dismayed when he failed to attend the Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday.

That means he missed out on Scottie Scheffler’s wood-fired cowboy ribeyes, which weighed nearly two pounds each.

It turns out that the same injury keeping him from playing may have been the culprit in his noted absence from the dinner as well.

“We were putting our jackets away, and the guys said that Tiger still can’t put weight on his foot,” 1971 Masters winner Charles Coody told Golfweek. “They said his weight tolerance just isn’t there to climb up those stairs.”

Tiger Woods Achilles Injury

This definitely isn’t the greatest news for the golfing legend. Woods faces an uncertain future in professional golf following a ruptured Achilles tendon injury announced last month.

And here we are in early April, and he can’t put enough weight on his foot to climb stairs. It’s heartbreaking, really.

The injury has ruled him out of the Masters and likely the remainder of the 2025 season.

Woods announced the injury by telling fans that he felt a “sharp pain in my left Achilles” while he was training to return to the course. He underwent surgery but says he expects a full recovery.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support,” he said.

Despite his storied career, which includes 15 major championships, Tiger’s recurring injuries have limited his play in recent years.

As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.



This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon… pic.twitter.com/KAVZfcRxlE — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 11, 2025

Also Raised Concerns With This Video

Tiger Woods also sparked concern among fans due to his noticeably “puffy” appearance in a recent video interview taken ahead of the Masters tournament.

Woods, donning a green jacket, spoke about a project to design a 9-hole short course in partnership with Augusta National.

"What an honour" ❤️



Tiger Woods explains his partnership with Augusta National to design a nine-hole short course ⛳ pic.twitter.com/JlkBzvoYsH — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 7, 2025

Tiger made news recently when he took to social media to confirm his blossoming romance with Vanessa Trump, President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law.

The 49-year-old Woods, known for keeping his personal life under wraps, shared cozy photos with Vanessa on Instagram. The images were captioned with a sweet message.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods wrote. “At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Ah, nothing quite screams privacy, like posting an image of your love interest to nearly 4 million people on Instagram.