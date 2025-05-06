NASCAR and F1 went head-to-head and the TV ratings are in

Going head-to-head with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, NASCAR drew the higher television audience on Fox Sports 1 with 2.560 million viewers of the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

F1, in comparison, drew 2.1 million viewers on ABC, excluding pre-race coverage, down from the 3.1 million viewers the inaugural event drew on the same over-the-air network, which had a NBA Game 7 lead in.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series continues to draw strong numbers on over-the-air channel The CW with 1,002,000 viewers that peaked at 1,444,000 at the 5 p.m. quarter hour.

The CW notes that this race at Texas is up 25 percent from last year’s running on FS1 and that it was the most viewers for a non-playoff race at Texas since 2018.

It’s also the first time since 2017 season that the first 12 races of a season for the second tier division has drawn over a million viewers.

FOX produced a meaningful increase to IndyCar’s television audience on Sunday, as the race at Barber Motorsports Park delivered an average of 914,000 viewers.