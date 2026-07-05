Where do you even start with the wild affair that was the 2026 British Grand Prix?

Charles Leclerc won the 2026 British Grand Prix on Sunday, his first win anywhere in over a year, and somehow that’s maybe the fourth most interesting thing that happened at Silverstone.

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Kimi Antonelli had the race in his hands until a part most fans have never heard of snapped on his Mercedes. Max Verstappen stuck his Red Bull in the gravel at Stowe. And then race control told everyone a one-lap shootout was coming, changed its mind, and let the whole thing finish behind the safety car while the crowd booed. The championship looks different now than it did 24 hours ago.

Here’s who came out of the weekend ahead and who didn’t.

Winner: Charles Leclerc

The last time Charles Leclerc won a grand prix was at Austin in October 2024. That’s a long stretch for a driver of his caliber, long enough that people had started asking the uncomfortable questions.

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He answered them by beating Antonelli off the line from second on the grid and then just driving away. He gave up the lead once, during the pit cycle, and got it right back. Even when Antonelli was hunting him down before the failure, Leclerc had an answer for the pace. By the time Verstappen’s crash brought out the safety car on Lap 48, he was roughly 27 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Celebrating a landmark moment together 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/BepleK5Hel — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 5, 2026

The ending was more stressful than it should have been, with the aborted restart leaving him to wonder whether he’d have to defend on old nerves and new soft tires. He didn’t. Ferrari now has two wins in its last three races after Hamilton broke through in Barcelona, Leclerc jumps to fourth in the standings and the team pulled 22 points out of Mercedes’ constructors’ lead in a single afternoon. That Mercedes lead was 100 points a week ago.

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton finished third at his home race, and, honestly, it should have been second, which we’ll get into. But look at the whole weekend before deciding how to feel about it.

Hamilton was fastest in FP1. He took sprint pole by 0.011 seconds over Antonelli, the guy who’s been on pole half the season. He qualified third, ran second for most of Sunday and did it all while serving a five-second penalty at his first stop for a false start. Then Ferrari brought him in under the late safety car, Russell stayed out, and that was second place gone through no fault of his own. He also had to wait out a stewards’ investigation into a yellow-flag infringement before finding out he’d keep his podium place with just a reprimand.

But there’s some frustration baked in. Still, he’s 32 points behind Antonelli, closer than he’s been since the spring, and the Ferrari is now quick at circuits that have nothing in common with each other. Nobody at Maranello is complaining about a home podium and a shrinking gap.

Related: 10 best F1 drivers of all time, from Niki Lauda to Lewis Hamilton

Loser: Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli started the weekend off in high style: a Sprint win on Saturday and the pole on Saturday afternoon. By Lap 41 on Sunday, he’d cut Leclerc’s lead to 3.1 seconds and the win was genuinely within sight. Antonelli was about to leave Silverstone with the kind of points haul that ends championship fights early.

Then he clipped the curb at Copse, the same curb he’d been riding all day, and the front-left wheel shield broke. The car stopped turning the way he wanted. Mercedes brought him in, changed the front wing thinking that was the problem, sent him back out, realized it wasn’t, and brought him in again to physically tear the broken shield off the car. There was a real conversation on the radio about retiring it. Antonelli wanted to stay out and scrap for a point and he did drag the thing home ninth on the road, but he’d already picked up too many track limits violations while fighting the wounded car. The five-second penalty dropped him to 16th in a field bunched up by the safety car.

Here's Antonelli coming into the pits for initial repairs



Sound on 🔉#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/o2KZZDDApU — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2026

“We had a real shot for the win today,” Antonelli told Sky Sports afterward. He’s right, and that’s what makes it sting.

Zero points, and a lead over Russell that’s down to 25. His cushion has been the story of the season so far. Sunday was the first day it actually got smaller in a way that matters.

Loser: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen‘s weekend went sideways before the lights went out. He qualified seventh and didn’t hide his irritation with Red Bull’s engine and setup choices, telling Sky Italia that “I would have done it differently.”

To his credit, he drove himself back into it on Sunday and was running third late in the race. Then Stowe, Lap 48, gravel. Done. His crash brought out the safety car, which scrambled the finish for everybody else, so his fingerprints ended up on the race result even after he was out of it.

A week ago in Austria, he was fighting at the front and it looked like maybe Red Bull had found something. This weekend suggested they hadn’t and a four-time champion publicly second-guessing his team’s technical calls is not the sound of a driver settling in for the long haul. The contract chatter isn’t going away after this.

Loser: George Russell

Yes, George Russell finished second and the championship gap is down to 25 points. That’s just one race win from catching Antonelli. Putting him here will annoy some people. But go back through the weekend, session by session, and try to find one where he was the better of the two Mercedes drivers.

He brushed the barrier at Luffield in Q1 and qualified fourth, nearly 4/10s off Antonelli, despite using identical machinery. Fourth in the sprint too. On Sunday, he never had the pace to bother the leaders, and second place fell to him because he stayed out under the safety car while Ferrari pitted Hamilton and because his teammate’s car broke while leading the fight for the win.

The points are real, and he’ll take them. But 19-year-olds don’t usually get slower and if Russell wants this championship rather than just proximity to it, the speed has to show up alongside the results.

Next up in two weeks: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix.