F1 champ Lewis Hamilton changing his last name

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said Monday he’s going to incorporate his mother’s maiden name, Larbalestier, in tribute.

Hamilton, speaking in Dubai Monday before this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, said his name change is in progress and he isn’t sure when it will take effect.

Still, he said he wants to race under the new name, which he didn’t announce, to honor his family heritage.

“It would mean the world to my family (to win an eighth title),” Hamilton said. “It would mean a lot to me knowing that, for example, I am really proud of my family’s name, Hamilton.

“None of you might know that my mum’s name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name.”

Hamilton, 37, was born in England. His father, Anthony Hamilton, and mother, Carmen, divorced when he was a toddler. Hamilton credits both his mother and stepmother as being positive influences in his upbringing.

“I don’t fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses their name, and I really want my mum’s name to continue on with the Hamilton name,” he said.

