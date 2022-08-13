Evil Geniuses move into first place in LCS Summer Split

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses moved into first place by themselves when they won and 100 Thieves had their seven-game winning snapped Friday to begin Week 8 of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split.

EG (13-3) knocked off Golden Guardians (4-12), while FlyQuest (8-8) took care of 100 Thieves (12-4).

Also, Team Liquid (11-5) moved into third place on their own with a win over last-place Dignitas (3-13) while Counter Logic Gaming (10-6) fell to TSM (6-10).

In the day’s other match, Cloud9 (9-7) knocked off Immortals (4-12).

Evil Geniuses, who were playing on blue, won their match in 32 minutes. Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. dominated for the Geniuses with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 10/2/2. Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes, also of the U.S., finished at 2/3/4 for Golden Guardians.

FlyQuest, also on blue, stopped 100 Thieves in 40 minutes. Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen of Canada led the win with 6/0/2, and Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia tallied a 2/1/0 for 100 Thieves.

Yet another team playing on blue posted a victory, as Liquid won in 31 minutes. Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau of Belgium posted a 4/3/1 for the winners, while Ersin “Blue” Gorin, also of Belgium, finished at 2/4/4 for Dignitas.

Playing on red, TSM scored their win in 36 minutes. Tony “Instinct” Ng of the U.S. racked up a K/D/A of 6/3/11 for TSM, while Fatih “Luger” Guven of Turkey finished at 4/1/2 for Counter Logic Gaming.

Cloud9 won their match in 31 minutes while playing on red. Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Denmark dominated at 8/1/8 for Cloud9, and no player on Immortals had more than one kill.

Week 8 continues Saturday with five matches:

Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

Counter Logic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves

TSM vs. Cloud9

Immortals vs. FlyQuest

Evil Geniuses vs. Dignitas

LCS 2022 Summer Standings:

1. Evil Geniuses, 13-3

2. 100 Thieves, 12-4

3. Team Liquid, 11-5

4. Counter Logic Gaming, 10-6

5. Cloud9, 9-7

6. FlyQuest, 8-8

7. TSM, 6-10

T8. Golden Guardians, 4-12

T8. Immortals, 4-12

10. Dignitas, 3-13

