Ducks edge Bruins on Trevor Zegras’ last-minute goal

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique also scored while Ryan Getlaf registered three assists for the Ducks, who snapped a two-game skid. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 31 saves.

Nick Foligno, Brandon Carlo and David Pastrnak tallied for the Bruins, who saw their season-high-tying, five-game winning streak end. Tomas Nosek had two assists, and Linus Ullmark stopped 24 of 28 shots.

The Ducks were 2-for-3 with the man advantage. They got the last power play when Boston’s Charlie McAvoy was called for hooking Getzlaf in front of the net with 46 seconds left. Zegras took a pass from Jamie Drysdale and scored the winner from the top of the left faceoff circle.

The Bruins, who had allowed just three goals in all while winning the first three stops on their season-high, six-game trip, gave up that many in the first period against Anaheim.

The Ducks opened the scoring on a power play at 6:33 of the first following a failed clearing attempt by the Bruins defense. Anaheim kept the puck in the offensive zone, and Rakell converted on a rebound after Ullmark stopped Getzlaf’s initial shot.

Foligno tied the score at 8:15, setting up just outside of crease and tipping Carlo’s shot from point past Gibson.

The Ducks regained the lead at 17:53 after Boston’s Brad Marchand turned over the puck just inside his own blue line. Cam Fowler’s shot was stopped by Ullmark, but Lundestrom scored on the rebound.

Anaheim extended its lead to 3-1 at 19:03, with Henrique converting a cross-ice pass from Troy Terry.

The Bruins pulled within 3-2 at 11:15 of the second. Carlo’s shot from the point beat Gibson as Foligno set up a screen out front.

Boston tied it at 3-3 just 1:52 into the third on a blistering slap shot by Pastrnak from the top of the right faceoff circle.

Foligno wound up with a “Gordie Howe hat trick,” as he had a goal, an assist and a fight. The 34-year-old squared off with Sam Carrick just 2:20 into the game.

