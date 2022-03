Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh hints he wants to return to Bucs

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh hilariously hinted that he hopes to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Congratulations to Todd Bowles on becoming head coach of a great team that still feels one man light on talent,” Suh tweeted Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the Buccaneers announced that Bruce Arians was retiring and Bowles was being promoted to head coach.

Suh, 35, spent the past three seasons with Tampa Bay. He started all 17 games in 2021 and contributed 27 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, six sacks and one fumble recovery.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Suh has 70.5 sacks and nine fumble recoveries (three for touchdowns) in 191 games (all starts) with the Detroit Lions (2010-14), Miami Dolphins (2015-17), Los Angeles Rams (2018) and Bucs.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht confirmed earlier this week that the team has kept in touch with Suh, but will only sign him at a discounted rate.

