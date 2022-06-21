Dodgers move pitcher Walker Buehler to 60-day IL

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved staff ace Walker Buehler to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, 10 days after he was shut down because of a right forearm strain.

In addition, the Dodgers placed left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson on the IL with left forearm tendinitis. Ferguson had just returned May 16 after Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss all but 21 games over the previous two seasons.

By moving Buehler to the 60-day IL, the Dodgers opened a spot on the 40-man roster to add outfielder Trayce Thompson, who was acquired in a trade Monday from the Detroit Tigers.

Ferguson’s move to the IL also allowed the Dodgers to reach the required 13-man pitching staff that was instituted by MLB on Monday. The Dodgers were off Monday in advance of Tuesday’s series opener at Cincinnati.

In 12 starts for the Dodgers this season, an increasingly ineffective Buehler was 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA. The 27-year-old two-time All-Star is 46-16 in six seasons with Los Angeles (3.02 ERA).

Ferguson, 25, did not allow a run in his six outings (five innings) this season and is 10-5 with a 3.76 ERA in 102 career appearances (six starts) for the Dodgers going back to 2018.

Thompson, 31, will begin his second stint with the Dodgers. He’s a career .205 hitter with 26 HRs in 223 big-league games with five teams, including 14 home runs in 107 games for the Dodgers from 2016-17.

