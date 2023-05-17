NFL insider suggests Denver Broncos’ star receivers could be available in trade

Sean Payton is just months away from getting a chance to see how he can help the Denver Broncos get back on track, with Russell Wilson returning to his elite level of play. To do so, Wilson will need his top receivers to reach their full potential.

Many would agree Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are the established starters, with the former being a former first-round pick and the latter having accomplished a 1,000-yard campaign. In an ideal world, both players are in a Broncos uniform, in a Payton-coached offense, with Wilson throwing darts.

Yet, trade rumors that popped up this past offseason regarding the two receiving threats haven’t gone away. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Broncos resisted earlier offers for the two players, possibly because teams weren’t willing to pay their asking price. Per Breer, Denver wanted a first-round pick for Jeudy and a second-round pick for Sutton.

Breer suggests the Broncos “might not hang up if you call” about a trade for either player while throwing out the disclaimer that Denver’s asking price may be higher now that the draft is in the rearview mirror.

Jeudy is under contract with a cap hit of just $4.8 million in 2023. That number spikes to $12.9 million in 2024, in the final year of his rookie contract. Sutton is entering the second season of a four-year, $60 million contract.

While the Broncos did add Marvin Mims Jr. in the second round to a receiver room that also includes Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler, they don’t appear ready to thin the herd any time soon unless a team is willing to pay a pretty penny.

