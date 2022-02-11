Hate for the Dallas Cowboys has caught Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb by surprise

It turns out America’s Team, isn’t quite America’s Team after all. While there are millions of Dallas Cowboys fans all across the world, there are also many haters of one of the most popular teams in football.

Two of the organization’s better-known players, Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb weren’t quite aware of just how much hate they would catch, simply for being members of a specific team as opposed to another.

But, like any form of success, there are always skeptics, haters, and people who just love to see you fail. For the Cowboys, many of these themes ring true. It doesn’t matter if they win a lot or lose a lot, people hate the Cowboys, and they always will.

But of course, as we mentioned, they have plenty of support too. It’s not all hate for the one they call America’s Team, there’s a reason they remain so popular.

While it’s true the club’s recent struggles have pointed to more funny meme-worthy moments than reasons to celebrate, there are plenty of examples why Cowboy fans have a right to be optimistic about their franchise’s future.

Two of those factors have to do with Parsons and Lamb, two of the team’s young, bright stars.

Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb have felt the Dallas Cowboys hate

Pro Football Talk recently had the chance to speak with both Parsons and Lamb and they mentioned how they weren’t expecting to be hated so much simply because their jerseys say the name “Dallas Cowboys” on them.

“I knew but I didn’t really know,” Parsons said. “But I didn’t know like Dallas was like Dallas. I didn’t know we had that much hate. . . . I didn’t know all that came with it.” “Everyone loves to see you lose,” Lamb said. “It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.” Parsona and Lamb on the hate for Dallas Cowboys

Both stars better get used to it, because the distaste for the Cowboys isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Their focus should be on getting to the Super Bowl, a place the Jerry Jones-owned team hasn’t been since the 1995 season.