Corey Chest, 4-star forward recruit, chooses LSU

Four-star power forward recruit Corey Chest, a New Orleans native, decided to stay close to home and committed to play for LSU on Tuesday.

Chest is ranked No. 74 overall in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite, and the No. 15 power forward. He is No. 1 in the state of Louisiana.

Houston, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M were all finalists for Chest’s services.

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound high schooler marks the first commitment for new LSU head coach Matt McMahon, who took over the Tigers after a successful run with Murray State.

