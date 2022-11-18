Commanders to honor slain Virginia football players

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals on Sunday to honor the three University of Virginia players who were shot to death on campus last weekend.

The navy blue and orange decals will bear the numbers of the three players: No. 1 for Lavel Davis Jr., No. 15 for Devin Chandler and No. 41 for D’Sean Perry.

A former Virginia player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

“Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy,” the Commanders tweeted Friday.

On Sunday the team will be wearing three helmet decals: 1, 15, and 41 to honor the three UVA football players who lost their lives last Sunday. Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy.#UVAStrong | #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/vWgC5GWRt7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 18, 2022

The players were shot on a bus as they returned from a trip to see a play in Washington, D.C., for a class assignment.

The Houston Texans (1-7-1) are hosting Washington (5-5) in the 1 p.m. game.

