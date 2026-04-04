President Trump on Friday signed an executive order directing major reforms to college athletics, with a central focus on imposing strict transfer limits to restore stability to the sport.

It is a move that has been desperately needed for some time to save college sports—particularly football and basketball—which have become an utter joke in recent years.

Under the new guidelines, athletes would generally be allowed one transfer during a five-year eligibility window with immediate playing eligibility, plus one additional transfer after earning a four-year degree.

A second transfer outside those parameters would require sitting out a season. The order aims to curb the chaos of the unrestricted transfer portal that has disrupted rosters and academic continuity in recent years.

“President Trump recognizes the critical role of American college sports in fostering leadership, education, and community pride, and that decisive action is needed to address urgent threats to its future,” a White House fact sheet on the order reads.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump signs executive order designed to SAVE COLLEGE SPORTS from a financial arms race

– Athletes can only transfer schools one time before they graduate without having to sit out a season

– Athletes can only play up to 5 seasons in a 5 year window

– Aug. 1… pic.twitter.com/nKAYxwcrZ8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 3, 2026

President’s Executive Order to Save College Sports Includes Strict Transfer Limits

The President is using the most powerful tool in his arsenal to make an impact: money.

The executive action targets fraudulent NIL arrangements, defining them as payments above fair market value tied to athletic participation, particularly through booster collectives that resemble pay-for-play schemes.

It calls for a five-year cap on athletic eligibility and directs federal agencies to consider whether universities violating these rules on transfers, eligibility, or compensation remain eligible for federal grants and contracts.

The President framed the move as essential to saving college sports from financial instability and an arms race that threatens the viability of many programs.

“College sports is a uniquely American institution that produces great athletes and leaders, fuels our Olympic dominance, and forms an indelible part of American culture and communities,” the White House states.

“But the future of college sports—and especially women’s and Olympic sports—is under serious threat, as lawsuits have weakened the rules and created a financial arms race that threatens to put many university athletic programs out of business,” they added.

“College sports cannot function without clear, agreed-upon rules concerning pay-for-play and player eligibility that can’t be endlessly challenged in court, as is the case now.”

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Senator Ted Cruz of Texas recently intensified calls for federal action to address what he describes as an “ ” in college football—the dreaded transfer portal.

“Congress NEEDS to act. For months, I’ve been working night & day to try to bring Republicans and Democrats together to save college sports,” said Cruz. “If we fail to do so, it will be an utter tragedy. And it’s happening right before our eyes.”

The Senator at the time was referring to a report highlighting the precarious state of Iowa State University’s football team. Following the departure of head coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones were immediately left with only 17 players on their roster for the upcoming season, including just one returning starter.

Cruz praised Trump’s latest order and indicated he would continue to take action in Congress.

College sports are a mess. The President has outlined a positive vision for fixing the chaos and is calling on Congress to act swiftly and solve this problem once and for all.



The stakes are high. I will continue to negotiate a bipartisan deal that we can proudly put on POTUS's… — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 4, 2026

It’s quite the conundrum. You can rail against these kids for having no loyalty or commitment to a program, but then the coaches don’t really have any either.

Let’s face it, the transfer portal process is absurd, sometimes leading athletes to jump from school to school to fish for more playing time. And NIL is turning athletes from certain sports or with particular looks into multi-millionaires, regardless of talent level.

We haven’t even touched on the fact that it’s nearly impossible for these student-athletes to focus on or want to focus on their education when there is social media money to be made, and they’re transferring to different schools three times in two years.

College sports are a mess right now.

Trump stepping in is the right move and perhaps just the beginning.